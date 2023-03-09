Dubai: There is a surprise gift for safe riders in Dubai. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced cash prizes to safe bicycle and e-scooter riders in a two-day initiative.
RTA said it is giving away Dh20,000 in total for 20 safe riders. Cash prizes of Dh1,000 each will be given to randomly chosen riders who have been found to be strictly following road safety and traffic rules.
The two-day initiative announced on Wednesday was launched as part of the Gulf Traffic Week 2023 activities, RTA said on Twitter.
“As part of the Gulf Traffic Week 2023 activities, held between March 6 & 12, #RTA is launching ‘The Safe Rider’ initiative for 2 days where 20 participants will be randomly awarded cash prizes of AED 1000, from bicycle & E-scooter riders,” it tweeted.