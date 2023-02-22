Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has notified motorists about anticipated delays on key roads across the city when the UAE Tour 2023 cycling race takes to the streets on Thursday afternoon, February 23.
The ride will take place between 12.30pm and 4:30pm.
“Check out the Route Map for the UAE Tour 2023, held on Thursday, February 23, 2023, from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Please depart early to reach your destination easily, RTA tweeted.
RTA has advised motorists to start their journey early and use alternative roads to reach their destinations in order to avoid delays.
The major international cycling event will see many of the world’s top riders go head-to-head in a race across the UAE between February 20 and February 26.
The UAE Tour features over 1028 kilometers of racing across seven stages this year. The riders will cross the diverse range of landscapes within the region, the race will feature a significant elevation gain of 3500m, almost all of which is concentrated in Stages 3 and 7.