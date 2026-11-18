Follow the worldwide launch, UAE release, gamer reactions and breaking developments
Highlights
Early gameplay clips and player reactions are flooding social media as Grand Theft Auto VI begins its global rollout, starting in New Zealand.
Players are praising the game's driving experience, graphics and immersive open world, with footage circulating widely on X.
Meanwhile, claims that GTA 6 has achieved a record-breaking Metacritic score of 99 are adding to the excitement, although the rating remains unverified.
The game is launching progressively across time zones, with UAE players scheduled to gain access at midnight on November 19.
Read more: GTA 6 early reviews, driving clips and Metacritic claims
YouTube is celebrating the Grand Theft Auto VI launch with a 24-hour livestream featuring gameplay, creator discussions and special broadcasts.
The event begins at 12am Eastern Time on November 19, equivalent to 9am in the UAE, following an hour-long pre-show.
YouTube says videos related to GTA VI have already attracted more than 40 billion views before release, while the wider Grand Theft Auto franchise has surpassed 900 billion views on the platform.
The broadcast will feature popular gaming creators and live coverage from Miami.
As Grand Theft Auto VI rolls out worldwide, Rockstar Games has reportedly introduced strict measures to prevent story spoilers from spreading across its official Discord community.
According to GTA BOOM, discussions involving the game's storyline must remain in designated channels, with spoiler tags required for major revelations.
Users deliberately posting spoilers to disrupt other players' experiences could face bans.
The warning comes as players in New Zealand and Australia gain access to the game ahead of other markets.
Grand Theft Auto VI is now playable in Australia, hours after its launch in New Zealand, as Rockstar Games rolls out the highly anticipated title across international markets.
Reuters reported that Australian gamers were among the first to explore the new Vice City, with some livestreaming their experiences as soon as the game unlocked at midnight.
The release marks the end of a 13-year wait for the next major instalment in the blockbuster franchise.
The UAE launch is scheduled for midnight on Thursday, November 19.
After 13 years of anticipation, UAE gamers are counting down to the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, with many eager to explore Vice City, experience its improved graphics and revisit childhood memories.
Content creator and game developer Ahmad Helwany believes Rockstar has earned the excitement despite repeated delays, while other players are looking forward to the game's storytelling, detailed open world and social features.
However, some have raised concerns about its 30fps performance target and whether the sequel can meet expectations.
Read more: UAE gamers reveal why GTA 6 is worth the 13-year wait
The excitement surrounding GTA 6 has spread beyond gaming, drawing reactions from celebrities and athletes.
Rapper Travis Scott teased fans with a PlayStation copy of the game and is involved in its official 34-track soundtrack.
Actress Millie Bobby Brown revealed she enjoys playing GTA while following traffic rules, while NBA star Steven Adams joked that the launch could affect athletes' performances.
The frenzy has even reached workplaces, with reports of rising leave requests ahead of November 19.
Read more: GTA 6 countdown: Celebrities and NBA stars caught up in the hype
Grand Theft Auto VI carries different age restrictions worldwide, with the UAE and Saudi Arabia setting a 21+ rating, compared with 17+ in the US and 18+ in the UK, Europe and Australia.
The restrictions reflect the game's mature content, including violence, strong language, sexual themes and drug use.
In the UAE, enforcement relies largely on console account settings, parental controls and retailer age checks. Additional ID verification requirements remain unconfirmed.
Read more: GTA 6: Why it's adults-only, age ratings by country
The GTA 6 craze has reached workplaces, with several companies declaring holidays to let employees enjoy Rockstar's blockbuster release on November 19.
Logitech is offering staff a paid gaming day, while Palworld developer Pocketpair has announced five days off. Canadian truck maker Edison Motors is closing for two days.
According to HR firm BambooHR, leave requests for launch day have risen by as much as 17 per cent, highlighting the game's extraordinary appeal.
Read more: Companies declare holiday for GTA VI launch on November 19
For 23-year-old Abu Dhabi network engineer Mahmoud Khalid Maali, the launch of GTA VI is about more than gaming. It is a chance to relive childhood memories after a 13-year wait.
Originally from Jordan, Mahmoud plans to spend launch night exploring Vice City on his PlayStation 5 while connecting with friends abroad through Discord.
Despite the years of anticipation, his biggest wish is simple: to feel like a kid discovering the world of GTA all over again.
Grand Theft Auto VI could be the most expensive video game ever made, with estimates putting its development budget at $1 billion to $2 billion, potentially exceeding the $1.5 billion cost of Dubai's Burj Khalifa.
Rockstar has disputed the comparison but has not disclosed the game's official budget.
Analysts project launch-week sales of $3.25 billion to $5.2 billion, potentially allowing publisher Take-Two to recover its investment within days.
Grand Theft Auto VI has received widespread critical acclaim, with several major gaming publications reportedly awarding it perfect scores.
According to early reviews cited by Gulf News, IGN, GameSpot, TechRadar and other outlets have given the game 10/10, praising its open world, storytelling, characters and gameplay.
The title has reportedly achieved a Metacritic score of 99, potentially matching an all-time record.
Read more: GTA VI reviews are in, and they are historic
Thirteen years after GTA V introduced players to Los Santos and three protagonists, GTA VI promises a major leap in graphics, gameplay and open-world exploration.
The sequel moves the action to Vice City and the fictional state of Leonida, following two new protagonists, Jason and Lucia.
Players can expect more detailed environments, realistic animations and a larger world to explore. The new game also brings significantly higher storage requirements and a shift towards digital downloads.
Read more: GTA V vs GTA VI: How much has the game changed in 13 years?
Grand Theft Auto VI has become playable in New Zealand, making the country one of the first markets to experience Rockstar Games' long-awaited sequel.
The game unlocked at midnight on Thursday, November 19, New Zealand time, corresponding to 3pm on Wednesday in the UAE.
Unlike a simultaneous worldwide launch, GTA 6 is rolling out according to regional release schedules. Players in Australia and parts of Asia are also gaining access ahead of Europe and the Americas.
In the UAE, the game is scheduled to unlock at midnight on November 19.
The staggered release has also prompted interest in the so-called "New Zealand trick", in which players outside the country attempt to change their console region to gain earlier access. The method is not officially guaranteed to work.
Grand Theft Auto VI arrives more than 13 years after the release of GTA V in September 2013.
Rockstar Games first unveiled the sequel in December 2023, initially targeting a 2025 release. The launch was subsequently pushed to May 26, 2026, before being rescheduled for November 19.
The new game takes players back to Vice City, Rockstar's fictional version of Miami, and the wider state of Leonida, inspired by Florida. Its story centres on two protagonists, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos.
GTA 6 is initially available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with no confirmed PC release date.
In the UAE, the game carries a 21+ age classification. Digital editions can be downloaded ahead of launch, but access is restricted until the scheduled release time.
The game is expected to become one of the biggest entertainment launches of the year.