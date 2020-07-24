New Delhi: Former badminton world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth, like many other Indian cricket fans, welcomed the news that the Indian Premier League (IPL) will take place this year in the UAE after being suspended in March due to coronavirus pandemic.
IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed on Friday morning that the 13th edition of the league will be played during the September 19 to November 8 window in the UAE.
Srikanth took to social media to express his happiness regarding the potential return of IPL, especially Chennai Super Kings’ skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. His post read: “Great to know #IPL2020 is happening. I am excited and looking forward to see @msdhoni to play again.”
Dhoni hasn’t featured for India since their heartbreaking defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the semi-final of ICC World Cup in 2019.
His return with CSK in the IPL was one of the most talked-about stories before the league had to suspended due to coronavirus pandemic.
Following Patel’s confirmation, doors have once again been opened for Dhoni to return to the cricketing field following his long sabbatical.
“We have had a discussion and we are looking at the September 19 to November 8 window for this edition of the league. We have informed the franchise about the same,” Patel said.