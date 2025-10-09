GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Azmatullah Omarzai leads Afghanistan to five-wicket win over Bangladesh in ODI opener

Omarzai’s 3/40 and quick-fire 40 lead the way as Rashid enters record books in Abu Dhabi

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Azmatullah Omarzai shone with both bat and ball — claiming 3 for 40 to help bowl Bangladesh out for 221, before contributing a composed 40 off 44 balls to steer Afghanistan’s chase.
Azmatullah Omarzai shone with both bat and ball — claiming 3 for 40 to help bowl Bangladesh out for 221, before contributing a composed 40 off 44 balls to steer Afghanistan’s chase.
@ACBofficials/X

Abu Dhabi: Azmatullah Omarzai delivered a stunning all-round performance to guide Afghanistan to a convincing five-wicket win over Bangladesh in the opening ODI of their three-match series in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old shone with both bat and ball — claiming 3 for 40 to help bowl Bangladesh out for 221, before contributing a composed 40 off 44 balls to steer Afghanistan’s chase. His efforts helped the visitors bounce back strongly after their T20I series defeat earlier this week.

Early breakthroughs rock Bangladesh

Bangladesh struggled from the outset after being put in to bat. Omarzai struck twice in the opening overs, removing Tanzid Hasan (10) and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (2), leaving the hosts wobbling early. Rashid Khan then joined the attack, dismissing Saif Hassan (26) to tighten Afghanistan’s grip.

Tawhid Hridoy and Mehidy Hasan offered resistance, stitching together a solid 101-run partnership for the fourth wicket. However, their promising stand ended when Hridoy was run out by Hashmatullah Shahidi for 54. Mehidy followed soon after, trapped lbw by Rashid for 60, triggering a late collapse. Bangladesh were eventually bundled out for 221 in the 48th over.

Steady chase despite hiccups

Afghanistan made a brisk start to their chase. Openers Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz added 50 runs inside nine overs, with both finding boundaries at ease. Tanvir Islam, however, provided Bangladesh some relief by removing Zadran (23), and then Sediquallah Atal (5) fell cheaply.

From there, captain Hashmatullah Shahidi and Omarzai steadied the innings with a vital 59-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Omarzai’s composed knock ended with Afghanistan 27 runs short of the target, but veteran Mohammad Nabi saw them home comfortably with 17 balls to spare.

Rashid Khan reaches historic milestone

The day also marked a special achievement for Rashid Khan, who became the first Afghan bowler to claim 200 wickets in ODIs. The leg-spinner finished with figures of 3 for 38 from his 10 overs, dismissing Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali and Nurul Hasan.

Rashid now has 202 wickets in 115 ODIs at an average of 20.28 and an economy rate of 4.23 — a testament to his dominance in white-ball cricket. He remains Afghanistan’s leading wicket-taker, followed by Mohammad Nabi (176) and Dawlat Zadran (115).

The second ODI will be played at the same venue on October 11, where Afghanistan will look to seal the series and continue building momentum ahead of their upcoming fixtures.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricketBangladeshAbu DhabiAfghanistan

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Saif Hassan

Tigers roar to 3-0 T20I series win over Afghanistan

2m read
Saif Hassan

Bangladesh name squad for Afghanistan ODIs in Abu Dhabi

1m read
Bangladesh's Mahedi Hasan (C) celebrates after dismissing Pakistan's Saim Ayub during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 25, 2025.

4th duck in 6 games; Saim Ayub’s receives fans wrath

2m read
Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan, left, and Bangladesh's captain Litton Das shake hands after the toss during the Asia Cup Cricket match at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 8 runs

1m read