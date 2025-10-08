Umpires and teammates step in after Shaw reacts angrily to his dismissal in Pune match
A practice match between the Ranji Trophy teams of Mumbai and Pune took an ugly turn when former Mumbai batter Prithvi Shaw charged at young all-rounder Musheer Khan with his bat after getting dismissed. The heated exchange happened shortly after Musheer claimed Shaw’s wicket for a well-made 181 off 220 balls.
Witnesses said the match had been progressing normally until Musheer celebrated Shaw’s dismissal a bit too enthusiastically. As Shaw walked back, a few Mumbai players — his former teammates — hurled verbal taunts. Shaw, visibly agitated, retaliated with harsh words and then advanced towards Musheer, raising his bat in anger. Umpires and players from both sides quickly intervened to prevent the situation from spiralling further.
Before the confrontation, Shaw was in fine form, hitting some powerful strokes and dominating the Mumbai attack. He eventually fell while trying to slog-sweep Musheer, getting caught at deep fine leg. Reports suggest Shaw had earlier exchanged heated words with Siddhesh Lad, another former Mumbai teammate, showing signs of frustration through the day.
Once seen as one of India’s brightest batting talents, Shaw burst onto the scene as a teenager and went on to play five Tests, six ODIs, and one T20I for India. However, disciplinary issues and inconsistent form saw him lose his place in the Mumbai squad last season. Seeking a fresh start, he took a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Cricket Association and joined Pune in hopes of reviving his domestic career.
Both the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and the Maharashtra Cricket Association have downplayed the incident, calling it an “on-field heat of the moment” episode between competitive players.
Despite the drama, Shaw’s 181 helped Maharashtra post over 400 runs on the opening day of the match in Pune.
