Sport /
Cricket

Rashid Khan continues to strengthen his position in Twenty20 cricket

Afghanistan leg-spinner reaches 165 wickets in 98 games during 38-run win over UAE

Last updated:
A.K.S. Satish, Sports Editor
2 MIN READ
Afghanistan skipper and ace spinner Rashid Khan has become the highest wicket-taker in Twenty20 cricket.
ECB

Sharjah: Rashid Khan has once again underlined why he remains the heartbeat of Afghanistan cricket, guiding his side to a 38-run win over UAE while etching his name in the Twenty20 international record books.

The 26-year-old leg-spinner became the highest wicket-taker in T20Is, overtaking New Zealand’s Tim Southee, as his 3-21 dismantled UAE’s chase in Sharjah on Monday. His tally of 165 wickets in just 98 matches not only reaffirmed his stature as the format’s leading bowler but also highlighted his longevity in a role where consistency is rare.

For Rashid, however, the achievement was less about personal milestones and more about clarity of execution. “To keep things simple is important for me,” he reflected after the match. “The right length is the key. Batters might hit you for boundaries, but if you bowl in the right areas, you get the right results.”

Waseem leads UAE's charge

Afghanistan’s innings had been set up by half-centuries from Ibrahim Zadran (63) and Sediqullah Atal (54), while late flourishes from Karim Janat and Azmatullah Omarzai lifted them to 188-4. UAE captain Muhammad Waseem briefly threatened to take the game away with a blistering 67 off 37 balls, but Rashid’s intervention swung the contest back.

The Afghan skipper was equally keen to stress the balance of his side, particularly in spin selections. With Noor Ahmad and Nangeyalia Kharote waiting in the wings, Rashid admitted that decisions were tough. “You cannot have three or four spinners,” he said. “Sharaf was chosen for the batting ability he brings. Noor and Ghazanfar are magicians too, but we had to keep the balance.”

What will encourage Afghan fans most, however, was his praise for the batting unit. “I felt so happy with the mindset of Ibrahim and Sediq. They went through the tough time and didn’t give away wickets. Later on, the others finished well. That’s an area where we struggled in the past.”

Rematch looming large

With a rematch against Pakistan looming on Tuesday, Rashid framed the earlier defeat to their neighbours as a wake-up call. “Such games take time to adjust. Bring your best game, and then see who wins.”

For Afghanistan, led by the game’s premier T20 spinner, belief seems to be growing stronger with every outing.

A.K.S. Satish
A.K.S. SatishSports Editor
From playing on the pitch to analysing it from the press box, Satish has spent over three decades living and breathing sport. A cricketer-turned-journalist, he has covered three Cricket World Cups, the 2025 Champions Trophy, countless IPL seasons, F1 races, horse racing classics, and tennis in Dubai. Cricket is his home ground, but he sees himself as an all-rounder - breaking stories, building pages, going live on podcasts, and interviewing legends across every corner of the sporting world. Satish started on the back pages, and earned his way to the front, now leading the sports team at Gulf News, where he has spent 25 years navigating the fast-evolving game of journalism. Whether it’s a Super-Over thriller or a behind-the-scenes story, he aims to bring insight, energy, and a fan’s heart to every piece. Because like sport, journalism is about showing up, learning every day, and giving it everything.
