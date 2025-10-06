The opener’s composed 64 guides Bangladesh to a comfortable chase in the final T20
Bangladesh wrapped up a dominant 3-0 T20I series win over Afghanistan with a six-wicket victory in the third and final game in Sharjah. Chasing 144, the hosts cruised home with 12 balls to spare, thanks to a composed 64 not out off 38 balls from Saif Hassan, who anchored the innings after an early wobble.
Put in to bat, Afghanistan once again failed to find rhythm against Bangladesh’s tight bowling. Their top order faltered early, continuing a worrying trend of low power play returns. After managing just 33 and 35 in the first two games, they could only reach 39 in the third despite a brisk start of 20 runs from the first two overs.
Both openers, Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, fell within the space of two overs, and debutant Wafiullah Tarakhil also departed inside the PowerPlay. The collapse left Afghanistan at 39 for 3 after six overs.
Darwish Rasooli (32 off 29) and Sediqullah Atal (28 off 23) tried to rebuild, but consistent pressure from Bangladesh’s spinners, Nasum Ahmed and Rishad Hossain, derailed their progress. The pair removed Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi in quick succession before Tanzim Hasan Sakib struck twice in as many balls, dismissing Rashid Khan and Abdullah Ahmadzai to leave Afghanistan reeling at 98 for 8.
A late burst from Mujeeb Ur Rahman (23* off 18) and Rasooli helped Afghanistan reach 143 for 9, adding 34 valuable runs in the final overs.
Bangladesh’s chase began cautiously against Mujeeb and Omarzai, with Parvez Hossain Emon struggling to 14 off 16 before falling. However, Saif Hassan took charge, smashing a four and six early to shift the momentum.
Bangladesh reached 47 in the PowerPlay, and Saif, along with Tanzid Hasan, kept the scoreboard ticking with clean strikes off Rashid Khan. Even after Tanzid’s dismissal for 25, Saif continued to dominate, punishing Ahmadzai for 22 runs in a single over, including three fours and a six.
Mujeeb briefly raised hopes for Afghanistan with two wickets in his final over, but Saif ensured there were no late twists. He reached his half-century with consecutive sixes and, along with skipper Nurul Hasan, finished the job with ease.
Bangladesh crossed the line in 18 overs, sealing a memorable 3-0 whitewash against Afghanistan.
