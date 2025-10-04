Regular opener Litton Das has been ruled out as he continues his recovery from a side strain. Parvez Hossain Emon, who featured against Afghanistan in July, has also been dropped.

Saif Hassan’s inclusion marks his maiden entry into the 50-over setup, while Nurul Hasan returns to the ODI fold for the first time since 2023.

All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz will continue to lead the side. The series promises to offer both teams valuable game time and an early look at their potential combinations for the World Cup cycle.

The series, beginning on October 8 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, will be key preparation for both teams as they build towards the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. All three fixtures will be played at the same venue, according to the ICC.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.