Bangladesh name squad for Afghanistan ODIs, Saif Hassan earns maiden call-up

Mehidy Hasan Miraz to lead 16-member squad in 3-match series at Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
Bangladesh have named a 16-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, handing a first call-up to right-handed batter Saif Hassan.

All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz will continue to lead the side. The series promises to offer both teams valuable game time and an early look at their potential combinations for the World Cup cycle.

Saif Hassan’s inclusion marks his maiden entry into the 50-over setup, while Nurul Hasan returns to the ODI fold for the first time since 2023.

Regular opener Litton Das has been ruled out as he continues his recovery from a side strain. Parvez Hossain Emon, who featured against Afghanistan in July, has also been dropped.

The series, beginning on October 8 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, will be key preparation for both teams as they build towards the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. All three fixtures will be played at the same venue, according to the ICC.

Squad: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana.

The three-match ODI series will be played with fixtures scheduled for October 8, 11, and 14.

