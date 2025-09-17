Asia Cup: Pakistan team about to reach stadium

Crucial match against the UAE to start at 7.30pm while toss will be held at 7pm
Dubai: Pakistan team left for the stadium from the hotel, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed.
The match is scheduled to start at 7.30pm while the toss is expected to happen at 7pm.
PCB chief advisor Amir Mir earlier to the media at Gaddafi stadium, "The consultation process is under way. PCB chairman is holding deliberations with former PCB chairs Ramiz Raja and Najam Sethi."
The Pakistan cricket team has reportedly decided to not play their Asia Cup 2025 clash against the UAE on Wednesday, according to media reports.
Geo News said the team has been given official instructions to return to their rooms, with the team bus parking outside the entrance to unload the players’ equipment.
Meanwhile, the match for now has been delayed by one hour as UAE team arrives at the stadium.
Earlier, despite widespread speculation and uncertainty surrounding Pakistan’s against the UAE, reliable sources within the team have confirmed that Pakistan will take the field as scheduled. Players were seen loading their kits to the team bus at the hotel and it was reported that preparations for the high-stakes encounter have been finalised, and the team has no intention of boycotting the match — at least for now.
According to senior officials from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the match will go ahead as planned, even as tensions remain high due to an ongoing dispute with the International Cricket Council (ICC) over match referee Andy Pycroft.
In the latest development, the PCB has formally requested that Richie Richardson be appointed as the match referee for the Pakistan-UAE game.
The board has simultaneously reiterated its demand for Pycroft’s immediate removal from all Asia Cup fixtures.
A PCB source said that the board had already written two letters to the ICC — the second following the rejection of its initial demand — strongly objecting to Pycroft’s continued involvement in the tournament. The letters emphasise that Pakistan will not participate in any match overseen by Pycroft and could consider withdrawing from the remainder of the tournament if their demand is not met.
The controversy surrounding Pycroft escalated after what PCB officials described as a "biased and inconsistent" officiating pattern in earlier matches. While the ICC initiated an internal review following Pakistan’s complaints, PCB insiders have dismissed the inquiry as superficial and lacking in transparency.
While Pakistan is proceeding with the upcoming match against the UAE, PCB officials have made it clear that their participation in the rest of the Asia Cup remains conditional. They insist that unless the ICC officially removes Pycroft from the referee panel, a boycott of future fixtures is still a possibility.
"We want to play, and the players are focused on performance, but the integrity of the game must be upheld," said the PCB source. "If the ICC continues to ignore our legitimate concerns, we will be forced to take a tougher stance."
As the pressure mounts on the ICC to respond decisively, all eyes are now on the governing body’s next move — and whether it can defuse a crisis that threatens to overshadow one of cricket’s most prestigious regional tournaments.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will make a final decision on their participation in the Asia Cup on Wednesday, a PCB spokesperson confirmed late Tuesday night.
"Consultations are ongoing, and the PCB will announce its decision on Wednesday. The matter will be decided in line with national interest," the spokesperson said.
