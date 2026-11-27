A year of unexpected challenges revealed the extraordinary spirit of the country
When my wife and our two boys arrived in Dubai last winter, the country was still glowing from the 54th Eid Al Etihad. How time flies. Next week, as the UAE marks its 55th National Day, we will celebrate our first full year here together as a family. It has not been the year any of us imagined.
The regional conflict tested this country in ways few of us who chose to make our lives here had expected. There were anxious nights, very long days in the newsroom, even longer days home schooling and days when flights were cancelled. We had worried calls from family back in Britain asking whether we were coming home. That was never an option but nobody pretends it was easy.
And yet what I will remember most is not the fear but the determination and support of the people around me.
These moments are what shape us. I remember my sons' classmates, children from India, Jordan, Russia, Ukraine, England, the UAE and Palestine, keeping each other calm with a steadiness that put many adults to shame. I remember the late-night jokes with the Gulf News team as they worked around the clock to get the right information out. I remember going to an event and being told by an Emirati business leader simply: "You live here. You are one of us." And I remember the people we rarely thank: the armed forces, aviation crews, emergency teams, cyber specialists and logistics workers who kept us safe, the shelves stocked, the lights on and the country moving.
The UAE's leadership has spoken this month of its pride in how society handled the year, and of every individual having a role to play. So, it feels fitting that this National Day falls in the Year of Family and is being celebrated as a tribute to the UAE as a "family of families". Together we are all stronger.
So what do we carry into this country's 56th year? Firstly, the small things are what makes life special: laughing with a colleague, the shared iftar, the school community that knows each other's names. Second, that a country's character is revealed by how it behaves under pressure, and the UAE behaved with composure. Economists are already forecasting a strong rebound next year and few would bet against it.
Next week, we will gather together at Gulf News to reflect on the last year. The team should be very proud of themselves. At home, we'll wave our flags and watch the fireworks with two boys who now call this special place home. We will then be celebrating by heading to the F1 in Abu Dhabi. A moment to rejoice and to show the world that nothing will stop the UAE's success story.
55 maybe wasn't the year that we imagined, but it's one that we'll never forget. May the UAE's 56th year be blessed with peace and prosperity for all.