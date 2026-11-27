So what do we carry into this country's 56th year? Firstly, the small things are what makes life special: laughing with a colleague, the shared iftar, the school community that knows each other's names. Second, that a country's character is revealed by how it behaves under pressure, and the UAE behaved with composure. Economists are already forecasting a strong rebound next year and few would bet against it.



Next week, we will gather together at Gulf News to reflect on the last year. The team should be very proud of themselves. At home, we'll wave our flags and watch the fireworks with two boys who now call this special place home. We will then be celebrating by heading to the F1 in Abu Dhabi. A moment to rejoice and to show the world that nothing will stop the UAE's success story.



55 maybe wasn't the year that we imagined, but it's one that we'll never forget. May the UAE's 56th year be blessed with peace and prosperity for all.