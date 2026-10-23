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Dubai vehicle impoundment rules: Violations, release fees and penalties explained

Find out which offences can get your car impounded and how much you must pay to release it

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
3 MIN READ
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Picture used for illustrative purposes.
Picture used for illustrative purposes.
Supplied

Dubai: A traffic violation in Dubai could cost you more than just a fine and black points. Certain offences can also result in your vehicle being impounded, with release fees reaching Dh100,000.

While some traffic offences carry fines and black points, vehicle impoundment is a separate penalty with its own release fees and conditions.

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Which traffic violations can lead to vehicle impoundment in Dubai?

Under Dubai's Decree No. 30 of 2023, which amended the emirate's vehicle impoundment rules, certain serious traffic violations carry mandatory impoundment.

Depending on the offence, vehicle owners must pay between Dh10,000 and Dh100,000 to release their vehicles, in addition to other applicable penalties.

Violations with a Dh100,000 vehicle release fee

  • Participating in a road race without obtaining a permit from Dubai Police.

Violations with a Dh50,000 vehicle release fee

  • Riding a recreational motorcycle on a paved road.

  • Driving recklessly or endangering lives, property or road safety.

  • Jumping a red light.

  • Driving with fake, forged, counterfeit or obscured number plates, or using plates in violation of traffic laws.

  • Deliberately crashing into or damaging a police vehicle.

  • Driving a vehicle while under the age of 18.

Violations with a Dh10,000 vehicle release fee

  • Making major vehicle modifications that increase speed or cause excessive noise.

  • Fleeing from police officers.

  • Driving without number plates.

  • Gathering to watch illegal road races, participating in related disturbances or performing vehicle stunts on public roads.

  • Exceeding the permitted window tinting limit or tinting the front windscreen without a permit.

Can your car be impounded for unpaid traffic fines?

If a vehicle accumulates more than Dh6,000 in traffic fines, Dubai Police can impound it. To retrieve the vehicle, the owner must settle the outstanding traffic fines.

How can you release an impounded vehicle in Dubai?

The release process depends on the violation and whether the impoundment is mandatory or imposed at police discretion.

For certain violations where police have the discretion to impound a vehicle, owners must:

  • Complete the required impoundment period or pay an applicable early-release fee, subject to Dubai Police approval.

  • Settle all outstanding traffic fines linked to the vehicle.

  • Correct or resolve the violation.

  • Meet any additional requirements set by Dubai Police.

What happens if you do not collect your impounded vehicle?

Once the impoundment period ends, vehicle owners must collect their vehicles. Failing to do so results in an additional Dh50 daily charge for every day the vehicle remains in the impoundment area.

What happens if your vehicle is impounded twice?

Repeat violations can lead to significantly higher penalties. If a vehicle is impounded again within one year of the incident that caused its previous impoundment:

  • Impoundment period: For violations where police determine the impoundment duration, the period doubles, up to a maximum of 90 days.

  • Vehicle release fee: For offences carrying Dh10,000, Dh50,000 or Dh100,000 release fees, the amount doubles, up to a maximum of Dh200,000.

Can jumping a red light lead to deportation?

Yes, in specific circumstances.

Under Dubai's vehicle impoundment rules, non-UAE national drivers of heavy vehicles who jump a red light face administrative deportation from the UAE, in addition to other applicable traffic penalties.

Related Topics:
dubai traffic finesDubai Police

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