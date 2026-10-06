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Dubai taxi fares: The cheapest time to book and when prices rise

Peak and off-peak hours: How Dubai taxi fares vary throughout the week.

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
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From Dh9 off-peak app bookings to Dh13 peak-hour fares, here are the cheapest times to travel and the additional charges to watch for
From Dh9 off-peak app bookings to Dh13 peak-hour fares, here are the cheapest times to travel and the additional charges to watch for
Gulf News Archive

Dubai: When you book a taxi in Dubai could affect how much you pay before the journey even begins.

For taxis booked through an app, the lowest scheduled starting fare is Dh9, while during the most expensive periods it rises to Dh13. The per-kilometre rate is Dh2.45.

If you can hail a taxi from the street instead, the starting fare can be even lower – Dh5 between 6am and 10pm, a Dh4 difference compared with the cheapest app-booking starting fare.

Here is how the timings and charges work.

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Cheapest times to book a Dubai taxi through an app

The lowest app-booking starting fare is Dh9, but the timings vary by day:

  • Monday to Thursday: 6am–8am, 10am–4pm and 8pm–10pm

  • Friday: 6am–8am and 10am–4pm

  • Saturday and Sunday: 6am–4pm

This means 10am to 4pm is the most consistent window for the lowest Dh9 starting fare throughout the week.

RTA taxis can be booked online through Careem, S’hail, Yango, Zed and Bolt.

When are Dubai taxis most expensive to book?

The highest scheduled app-booking starting fare is Dh13, but peak periods differ between weekdays and weekends:

  • Monday to Thursday: 8am–10am and 4pm–8pm

  • Friday: 8am–10am and 4pm–midnight

  • Saturday and Sunday: 4pm–midnight

So while weekday commuters encounter the higher fare during both morning and evening rush hours, there is no Dh13 morning peak period on weekends.

How much is the Dubai taxi online booking fee?

  • Off-peak – Dh4: Applies from 6am to 7.59am and 10am to 3.59pm.

  • Night – Dh4.50: Applies from 10pm to 5.59am.

  • Peak hours – Dh7.50: From Monday to Thursday, this applies from 8am to 9.59am and 4pm to 7.59pm.

This means the booking fee is Dh3.50 higher during peak hours than during off-peak periods, giving passengers another reason to consider when they book their journey.

Is it cheaper to hail a taxi on the street?

Yes, street-hail fares start at Dh5 from 6am to 10pm and Dh5.50 from 10pm to 6am. The per-kilometre rate is Dh2.45, whether you hail or book the taxi.

How is your Dubai taxi fare calculated?

Your final taxi fare is calculated using:

Base fare + kilometre charge + waiting-time charge + Sharjah entry fee (if applicable) + Port Rashid entry fee (if applicable) + Salik fee (if applicable) + DARB fee (if applicable).

Waiting time costs 50 fils per minute for all vehicle types.

For trips starting from Dubai airports, an RTA taxi starts at Dh20 throughout the day, while a van taxi starts at Dh25. From Port Rashid, the starting fare is Dh25 throughout the day.

Toll charges can also increase your journey cost. Salik costs Dh4.20 during off-peak periods and Dh6.30 during peak periods. You can ask your taxi driver to take a route that avoids the toll gate.

Watch out for higher fares during major events

Taxi fares are also subject to change during peak hours, at event locations and around New Year's Eve events.

During certain periods at major destinations and events, including Dubai World Trade Centre, Expo City Dubai and Global Village, taxi fares starting from these areas can begin at Dh20.

So before starting your journey, check the starting fare displayed on the meter, particularly when taking a taxi from a major event, to avoid being caught off guard by a higher starting price.

Related Topics:
RTADubai taxis

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