How Jasbir Bassi built Car Fare into a UAE automotive powerhouse

I believe giving back is an obligation, not an option. Business success becomes more meaningful when it creates opportunities for others. Education, especially for girls, is close to my heart. Through Jyoti Saroop Kanya Asra in India, I support orphaned girls with shelter, education and essential care. My philanthropic commitments have also included Dubai Cares, Al Noor, the Rashid Center for People of Determination and UNHCR-related education initiatives. I contributed AED 3 million to the Edge of Life campaign under Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, supporting efforts against child hunger.