How Jasbir Bassi built Car Fare into a UAE automotive powerhouse

From Five Cars to 3,000, the inspiring journey of Car Fare's growth and leadership
Thirty years of dedication and consistency whilst leading Car Fare since its inception - what key decisions and challenges have shaped that journey?
When we started Car Fare in 1997, we had five vehicles, one outlet and a small office in Karama. Today, our fleet exceeds 3,000 vehicles across multiple UAE locations.
This growth reflects perseverance, disciplined expansion and a commitment to customer confidence. We focused on building a home-grown business capable of competing with established international brands. Diversifying into workshops, auto detailing and used cars also strengthened our position.
The journey has taught me that long-term success depends on consistency, adaptability and the courage to keep progressing through challenges. Our growth did not happen overnight; it reflects decades of building a position in the market and protecting the trust we have earned.
How have you overcome gender barriers and established Car Fare as a strong competitor in the UAE’s male-dominated automotive industry?
The automotive industry has traditionally been male-dominated, and establishing credibility requires determination. I have always believed that business performance must speak louder than perceptions. Rather than allow conventional expectations to define my journey, I concentrated on building an organisation recognised for reliability, quality and professional standards.
Car Fare’s growth as an independent UAE brand demonstrates that leadership is defined by competence, commitment and results, not gender. The Dubai Quality Appreciation Award in 2023 was an encouraging recognition of our standards. What matters most is building a business that competes confidently while remaining grounded in its values. Recognition is valuable, but everyday customer confidence is what sustains a company over time.
How is Car Fare embracing innovation, diversification and evolving customer expectations to drive its next phase of growth?
Customer expectations are continuously changing, and businesses must evolve with them. At Car Fare, we recognise that future growth depends on remaining responsive, adaptable and customer-focused. Our activities across vehicle rentals, workshop services, auto detailing and used cars demonstrate an approach to developing complementary capabilities rather than depending on a single business line.
Looking ahead, innovation, service quality and responsiveness will remain central to our direction. We want to strengthen our competitive position while preserving the trust and personal attention that helped establish Car Fare. Progress means remaining relevant and resilient as the market changes. Our responsibility is to balance growth ambitions with the service standards on which our reputation rests.
How have resilience, discipline and compassion shaped your leadership philosophy and approach to entrepreneurship?
Growing up as the daughter of an Indian Army officer instilled discipline, responsibility and perseverance in me. Entrepreneurship reinforced these values.
Resilience means maintaining clarity and composure when decisions are difficult; discipline creates consistency; and compassion keeps success connected to humanity. My leadership philosophy combines commercial determination with empathy. Building a successful organisation is important, but so is understanding the responsibility that accompanies leadership. Awards and recognition are encouraging, yet the true measure of leadership lies in the standards we uphold and the difference we make.
Why is philanthropy integral to your leadership journey, and how can successful entrepreneurs create lasting social impact?
I believe giving back is an obligation, not an option. Business success becomes more meaningful when it creates opportunities for others. Education, especially for girls, is close to my heart. Through Jyoti Saroop Kanya Asra in India, I support orphaned girls with shelter, education and essential care. My philanthropic commitments have also included Dubai Cares, Al Noor, the Rashid Center for People of Determination and UNHCR-related education initiatives. I contributed AED 3 million to the Edge of Life campaign under Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, supporting efforts against child hunger.
I have also pledged support to ten families affected by flooding in Punjab. Lasting social impact requires sustained commitment, not occasional gestures. Supporting education, people of determination and families facing hardship reflects my belief that we must respond wherever meaningful help is possible.
What opportunities do you see for female entrepreneurs in the UAE, and what advice would you share with women aspiring to build successful businesses?
The UAE offers an encouraging environment for women who aspire to build businesses and pursue leadership. My own journey illustrates the value of determination and long-term commitment. My advice is to begin with a clear vision, remain disciplined and persevere through setbacks. Build credibility through your work, adapt when circumstances change and measure success beyond immediate financial returns. Women need not imitate conventional leadership styles: confidence, compassion and commercial judgement can coexist.
While empowering women is depicted in my work and social interactions i would humbly say that i have instilled the same in my daughter too Ms. Komal Bassi who runs her entrepreneurial venture and strongly believes in giving back to Society.
Above all, build something that lasts and creates value beyond yourself. Entrepreneurial success is reflected not only in the business you establish but also in the opportunities and positive change you leave behind. That is the legacy worth working towards.