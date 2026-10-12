No nol card needed: How to buy a digital ticket on your phone, scan it and check fares
Dubai: Travelling on the Dubai Metro, Tram or public buses without a physical nol card is now possible, with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) introducing digital QR tickets that passengers can purchase and use directly from their smartphones.
The service allows residents and tourists to buy single-trip tickets or one-day passes through the nol Pay or S'hail apps and scan their phones at designated ticket readers.
But how do you buy a ticket, how much does it cost, and can you use it without an internet connection? Here is everything you need to know.
You can purchase tickets through the nol Pay or S'hail app before arriving at a Metro or Tram station or boarding a bus.
Open the nol Pay or S'hail app. On nol Pay, sign in using UAE Pass or continue as a guest.
Select your ticket type – Single Trip or 1-Day Pass.
Choose your journey by travel zone (one zone, two adjacent zones or all zones) or select your starting point and destination.
Select the number of tickets required.
Choose your travel class – Regular or Gold.
Complete the payment.
Your digital QR ticket will be issued instantly and available in the app.
Important: You must have an active internet connection to display and use your ticket. Screenshots will not work, as the QR code refreshes automatically.
Dubai Metro: Open your QR ticket in the app and hold your phone with the QR code facing the scanner at the blue entry gate. Keep it steady until the ticket is validated.
Dubai buses: Open the ticket and hold your phone over the red nol reader near the bus entrance, with the screen facing upwards, until it is validated.
Dubai Tram: Display your QR ticket in the app and scan it at the designated nol reader.
An additional Dh2 service fee applies per transaction when purchasing QR tickets.
Single-trip ticket fares (including Dh2 service fee):
One zone
Regular Class: Dh6
Gold Class: Dh10
Two adjacent zones
Regular Class: Dh8
Gold Class: Dh14
All zones
Regular Class: Dh10.50
Gold Class: Dh19
One-day pass fares (including Dh2 service fee):
Regular Class: Dh22
Gold Class: Dh42
Single-trip tickets can be purchased for specific zones, while one-day passes cover all zones by default.
Unused digital QR tickets remain valid for 90 days from the purchase date. Once activated, a one-day pass is valid until midnight on the same day, not for 24 hours from the time of activation.
According to RTA, Single Trip tickets allow up to 10 trips, while one-day passes allow up to five trips.
You can purchase multiple tickets in one transaction. Once the previous ticket has been used, tap 'Next' in the app to display the next QR code.
However, each ticket is personal and cannot be shared, transferred or forwarded to another passenger.
Unused QR tickets can be refunded in cash at Ticket Office Machines, provided:
The refund is requested within 30 days of purchase.
The ticket has not been used.
The QR code is valid and can be verified.
A Dh2 refund fee applies per ticket.
Tickets that have been copied, shared, tampered with or invalidated due to misuse are not eligible for refunds or replacements.
The tickets are accepted on Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram and Dubai public buses only. They cannot be used on other transport services outside these three categories.