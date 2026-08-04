Key steps to prevent gas leaks, fires and explosions in residential kitchens
Dubai: Gas cylinders are a common feature in many UAE homes, providing a convenient fuel source for cooking. But improper storage, unsafe handling or using unauthorised suppliers can increase the risk of gas leaks, fires and explosions.
Dubai Police recently warned residents against purchasing gas cylinders from unlicensed sellers after authorities seized 300 cylinders that failed to meet safety standards during inspection campaigns since the beginning of the year.
Authorities said some unauthorised sellers use unsafe methods to refill cylinders without following approved safety procedures, creating a higher risk of accidents, particularly during periods of extreme heat when cylinders may be exposed to unsafe conditions.
Residents are advised to purchase LPG cylinders only from licensed companies and authorised suppliers operating in the UAE, and to follow approved safety practices when storing and using gas at home.
Before using an LPG cylinder at home, residents should follow their building’s gas safety requirements. Some UAE buildings operate central gas systems, while others allow individual LPG cylinders.
Residents should:
Use only approved gas suppliers and authorised maintenance services.
Follow building management rules regarding gas cylinder storage and usage.
Report gas leaks immediately to building management, the gas supplier or emergency authorities.
Proper storage is one of the most important ways to prevent LPG accidents.
Keep gas cylinders upright at all times on a stable, flat surface.
Store cylinders in a well-ventilated area away from direct sunlight, heat sources, sparks and open flames.
Avoid keeping cylinders in bedrooms, closed cupboards, basements or poorly ventilated spaces.
Keep cylinders away from children and ensure the valve is not tampered with.
Avoid storing additional cylinders unless they are approved and stored according to safety requirements.
When using a gas stove or LPG appliance, residents should:
Check the hose, regulator and connections regularly for cracks, damage or signs of leaks.
Use only approved regulators and hoses recommended for the cylinder.
Keep kitchens properly ventilated while cooking.
Never leave cooking unattended while the gas stove is switched on.
Turn off the stove knobs and cylinder valve when not in use, especially before leaving home or going to sleep.
A gas smell can indicate a leak and requires immediate action.
If you smell gas:
Do not switch electrical appliances, lights or fans on or off, as sparks can ignite leaked gas.
Turn off the cylinder valve if it is safe to do so.
Open doors and windows to allow ventilation.
Leave the property immediately.
Contact your gas supplier’s emergency helpline or call UAE Civil Defence on 997.
Residents should never use a match, lighter or flame to check for a gas leak.
Regular maintenance can help prevent accidents.
Residents should:
Replace old, damaged or expired hoses and regulators.
Arrange inspections if gas appliances produce unusual flames, smells or poor performance.
Keep a suitable fire extinguisher nearby where possible.
Ensure all household members know how to shut off the gas supply during an emergency.
High temperatures can increase risks if gas cylinders are stored incorrectly or exposed to heat. Residents should ensure cylinders are kept in suitable locations away from direct sunlight and heat sources.