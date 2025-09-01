Dubai Police seize minibus transporting gas cylinders illegally

The driver has been referred to the competent authorities for legal action
Dubai: Dubai Police have issued a stern warning against transporting gas cylinders in private, unlicensed vehicles without proper signage, stressing that such practices pose serious risks to public safety.
Brigadier Jumaa Bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic, said a traffic patrol recently impounded a minibus during an inspection campaign in the Al Quoz Industrial Area. The vehicle had been dangerously modified, with its seats removed to carry an excessive number of gas cylinders.
“This posed a grave danger to both the driver and other road users,” Bin Suwaidan said. “Any collision, leakage, or unsafe storage could have resulted in catastrophic fires or explosions.”
The vehicle was seized and the driver referred to the competent authorities for legal action. Bin Suwaidan reaffirmed Dubai Police’s commitment to road safety through continuous monitoring, surveillance of internal and external roads, and regular traffic campaigns to identify and apprehend violators.
He urged the public to follow traffic laws and avoid transporting hazardous materials without authorisation, warning that such violations are criminal offences punishable by law and could lead to life-threatening incidents.
Bin Suwaidan also called on community members to report suspicious or reckless behaviour via the “We Are All Police” service on 901 or the Dubai Police smart app, stressing that public awareness and cooperation are vital for road safety.
