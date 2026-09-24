Why expat retirees in UAE face steep health premiums and how to plan ahead
Dubai: For expatriates who choose to spend their retirement years in the UAE, health insurance can become one of the most important financial decisions of later life.
As healthcare needs generally increase with age, retirees need to look beyond the annual premium and understand what a policy actually covers, including pre-existing conditions, hospital networks, co-payments and annual limits.
Health insurance pricing works on risk pooling, and age is one of the strongest predictors insurers use to estimate how likely someone is to need medical care.
“As people move into their 50s and 60s, the likelihood of chronic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and joint problems rises sharply, and these conditions tend to need ongoing management rather than a single treatment. Insurers price for that expected utilisation, so premiums climb in step with age bands rather than in one sudden jump,” Toshita Chahuan, Chief Business Officer for General Insurance at Policybazaar.ae, told Gulf News.
As people move into their 50s and 60s, the likelihood of chronic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and joint problems rises sharply, and these conditions tend to need ongoing management rather than a single treatment. Insurers price for that expected utilisation, so premiums climb in step with age bands rather than in one sudden jump.
Chahuan explained that most UAE insurers price policies in five year age brackets - mid-50s as the point where the jump between bands starts to feel real, with a second, steeper rise around 60 to 65 as people approach and enter retirement age.
“By the late 60s and 70s, premiums for comprehensive plans can be several times what a person in their 30s pays for similar coverage, partly because older applicants are also more likely to be managing at least one pre-existing condition that pushes the price up further,” she said.
One of the biggest challenges is the cost of moving from an employer-sponsored plan to an individual policy.
“Once an employer sponsored plan ends at retirement, expats have to buy an individual policy, and without a company negotiating group rates on their behalf, premiums for older applicants can be steep. This hits particularly hard for retirees living on a fixed pension or savings, since healthcare is usually one of the largest line items in their retirement budget,” Chauhan, explained.
For retirees using the UAE's retirement visa, maintaining health insurance is also an important consideration.
"As per the visa regulations in the UAE, applicants must be 55 or older, or have at least 15 years of work experience, and must also meet a financial threshold through property ownership, savings or a minimum monthly income. Retirees need to keep a compliant policy in place continuously, because a lapse can jeopardise the visa renewal itself, not just their medical cover,” she added.
Pre-existing conditions can create another challenge. By retirement age, many retirees may be managing conditions that require ongoing treatment. Many UAE policies apply a waiting period before those conditions are covered, often anywhere from six months to a few years depending on the insurer and the plan tier.
“That leaves a real gap where ongoing treatment for something like diabetes or a heart condition may not be reimbursed even though the person is paying premiums.”
In the UAE, insurers generally cannot refuse to insure someone under the mandatory basic coverage frameworks set by the health authorities, since basic policies are designed to guarantee a minimum level of access regardless of health status.
“Where insurers do have discretion is on comprehensive or enhanced plans, and there they can decline an application, apply a higher premium, cap the sum insured, or exclude a specific pre-existing condition altogether, particularly if the applicant is older or has a health history that raises their risk profile,” she said,
Age itself can also affect eligibility for comprehensive plans. “Some insurers set a maximum entry age for new comprehensive policies, meaning someone who has never held a plan with that provider may simply not be eligible to start one once they pass a certain age, even if they are healthy,” she said.
Retirees can also consider plans designed for older residents, which may offer higher age limits and better coverage for chronic conditions.
"Government or emirate-run basic schemes can provide a fallback if comprehensive cover is too expensive, she said.
“There is no standard premium for a retired expatriate because pricing depends heavily on age, medical history, pre-existing conditions, geographical coverage, hospital network, annual limit, and the selected co-payment or deductible,” Veeral Bharat Joshi, Chief Business Development Officer at InsuranceMarket.ae, said.
As an indicative market range, someone aged 65 or above could expect to pay approximately:
Basic plan: Dh7,500-Dh12,000 a year, typically with a restricted local provider network and higher cost sharing.
Mid-range plan: Dh14,000-Dh22,000, typically offering a wider private medical network and more practical outpatient access.
Comprehensive plan: Dh25,000-Dh45,000, typically offering broader hospital access, wider geographical cover and lower co-payments.
For realistic financial planning, a retired expatriate aged 65 or above should consider budgeting approximately Dh15,000-25,000 per person annually for reasonably practical local coverage. Someone requiring premium hospitals, international coverage, or extensive treatment for chronic conditions may need to budget Dh30,000-50,000 or more annually.
“For realistic financial planning, a retired expatriate aged 65 or above should consider budgeting approximately Dh15,000-25,000 per person annually for reasonably practical local coverage. Someone requiring premium hospitals, international coverage, or extensive treatment for chronic conditions may need to budget Dh30,000-50,000 or more annually,” Bharat said.
“The objective should not simply be to buy the cheapest policy, but to remove benefits that are unlikely to be used while protecting against expenses that could seriously affect retirement savings,” he noted.
According to Bharat, practical options, include:
Choose a hospital network that covers the facilities you actually need, rather than the widest network.
Choose UAE-only or regional cover instead of worldwide cover, especially plans that include the US.
Consider a manageable deductible or co-payment if you do not need frequent outpatient treatment.
Compare the total annual cost, including premiums, co-payments and medication, not just the premium.
Keep your insurance active and apply for renewal early so you have time to compare options.
Fully disclose all medical conditions, medications and treatment history, as non-disclosure may lead to claims being declined.
“A lower-cost plan should still provide meaningful inpatient and emergency protection, an adequate annual limit, access to appropriate hospitals, and workable coverage for the person's existing chronic conditions and regular medication. For an older individual, removing essential chronic or inpatient cover to reduce the premium can prove far more expensive than the saving achieved,” he noted.
Premium is only the starting point. A lower premium may appear attractive, but it should not be the sole basis for selecting a policy, Mustafa O. Vazayil, Managing Director at Gargash Insurance, explained.
“For retirees, the more important question is what the policy will pay when a significant medical event occurs. Medical Insurance is not only about hospitalisation, but it is necessary to cover regular medications for chronic diseases, as it represents a substantial recurring expense. When purchasing medical insurance seniors can (if their financial position allows) accept a higher deductible on regular medication, lab tests etc to obtain cost effective comprehensive covers,” Vazayil, said.
For retirees, the more important question is what the policy will pay when a significant medical event occurs. Medical Insurance is not only about hospitalisation, but it is necessary to cover regular medications for chronic diseases, as it represents a substantial recurring expense. When purchasing medical insurance seniors can (if their financial position allows) accept a higher deductible on regular medication, lab tests etc to obtain cost effective comprehensive covers.
Before purchasing a policy, applicants should examine annual coverage limits, hospitalisation and outpatient benefits, emergency treatment, specialist consultations and diagnostic tests, prescription medicines, cancer treatment and other high-cost procedures, geographical coverage, and treatment outside the UAE where relevant.
Conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, or other chronic illnesses may require regular consultations, investigations, and medication.
“Retirees should therefore read the policy wording carefully to understand how pre-existing conditions are treated, including any exclusions, waiting periods, coverage restrictions, or medical underwriting requirements. Importantly, policyholders should provide accurate medical information when applying. Non-disclosure of relevant medical history can create complications when a claim is made.”
A high annual coverage limit may look reassuring, but policyholders should also check the limits for specific treatments and services, including pre-existing and chronic conditions, physiotherapy and prescription medicines. These sub-limits are just as important as the overall coverage amount.
The hospital and healthcare provider network is another important consideration.
“Applicants should verify that their preferred hospitals, clinics, specialists and other healthcare providers are included within the network applicable to the quoted plan. They should also consider the geographical accessibility of these facilities and whether direct billing is available,” Vazayil, said.
Co-payments and deductibles should be considered based on an individual’s healthcare needs, how often they need treatment and their ability to cover these costs.
“For individuals requiring regular consultations, ongoing treatment or long-term medication, these costs can accumulate significantly over the course of a year. It is therefore advisable to consider the potential overall cost of healthcare, rather than evaluating the premium in isolation,” he said.