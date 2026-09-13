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Oman urges citizens, students travelling to India to secure health insurance

Oman's consulate in Mumbai warns hospital and intensive care costs can be high

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Oman issues travel advisory for citizens and students travelling to India, stressing comprehensive health insurance to cover medical treatment, emergencies and evacuation.
Oman issues travel advisory for citizens and students travelling to India, stressing comprehensive health insurance to cover medical treatment, emergencies and evacuation.
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Dubai: Oman has urged its citizens travelling to India, particularly students, to obtain comprehensive health insurance covering their entire stay amid an increase in cases requiring medical treatment and hospital care.

In its travel advisory, Oman’s Consulate General in Mumbai warned that medical expenses in India could be high, particularly for patients requiring intensive care, potentially leaving travellers facing significant unexpected costs.

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The consulate advised citizens to ensure their insurance policies cover treatment following accidents and medical emergencies, as well as medicines and medical evacuation when required.

Omani students studying in India were specifically urged to obtain appropriate health insurance valid for the full duration of their stay to protect their health and avoid unexpected financial burdens.

The advisory comes as India remains a major destination for Omanis travelling abroad for medical treatment and higher education.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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