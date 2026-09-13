Oman's consulate in Mumbai warns hospital and intensive care costs can be high
Dubai: Oman has urged its citizens travelling to India, particularly students, to obtain comprehensive health insurance covering their entire stay amid an increase in cases requiring medical treatment and hospital care.
In its travel advisory, Oman’s Consulate General in Mumbai warned that medical expenses in India could be high, particularly for patients requiring intensive care, potentially leaving travellers facing significant unexpected costs.
The consulate advised citizens to ensure their insurance policies cover treatment following accidents and medical emergencies, as well as medicines and medical evacuation when required.
Omani students studying in India were specifically urged to obtain appropriate health insurance valid for the full duration of their stay to protect their health and avoid unexpected financial burdens.
The advisory comes as India remains a major destination for Omanis travelling abroad for medical treatment and higher education.