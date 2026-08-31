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Driver arrested for sexually assaulting three-year-old in Delhi

He reportedly used chocolates to get close to her

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
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3-year-old nursery student sexually assaulted at Delhi school; bus driver arrested
3-year-old nursery student sexually assaulted at Delhi school; bus driver arrested

She was sexually assaulted. She was three years old.

The three-year-old girl was enrolled in a nursery in north Delhi. She came home one day in pain – the family found injuries on her private parts. When questioned, she spoke about an uncle who had been giving her chocolates, reported NDTV.

The child’s family reported the incident to the police and on August 24 when she was shown video footage and pictures from her school, she identified this uncle as a bus driver.

The man has since been arrested under sections 8, 10 and 21 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and section 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He is being held at Bawana Police Station.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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