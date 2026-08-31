Driver arrested for sexually assaulting three-year-old in Delhi

He reportedly used chocolates to get close to her
She was sexually assaulted. She was three years old.
The three-year-old girl was enrolled in a nursery in north Delhi. She came home one day in pain – the family found injuries on her private parts. When questioned, she spoke about an uncle who had been giving her chocolates, reported NDTV.
The child’s family reported the incident to the police and on August 24 when she was shown video footage and pictures from her school, she identified this uncle as a bus driver.
The man has since been arrested under sections 8, 10 and 21 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and section 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He is being held at Bawana Police Station.