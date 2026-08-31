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16-year-old allegedly gang-raped on moving UP bus, abandoned in Delhi

The bus has been seized for forensic examination

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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The accused have been identified as Kuldeep and Sandeep from Uttar Pradesh, who worked as the bus driver and conductor respectively.
The accused have been identified as Kuldeep and Sandeep from Uttar Pradesh, who worked as the bus driver and conductor respectively.

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped inside an empty sleeper bus in Greater Noida before being abandoned near Delhi’s Kashmere Gate, police said. Two men, identified as the bus driver and conductor, have been arrested.

The alleged incident took place on August 4 near Pari Chowk, police said. According to the teenager’s complaint, the two accused sexually assaulted her after she boarded the bus and threatened to kill her if she resisted.

Police identified the accused as the driver, Kuldeep, and the conductor, Sandeep. Both were arrested from a parking area in Timarpur on the same day, officials said.

The bus has been seized and sent for forensic examination. Investigators are also examining CCTV footage from the route to establish the vehicle’s movements and reconstruct the sequence of events.

According to police, the teenager is from Mainpuri district in Uttar Pradesh and had left home without informing her family after being reprimanded by her mother over her studies. She was travelling to Noida Sector 63, where her cousin lives.

The girl told police that she mistakenly got off at Pari Chowk during heavy rain and darkness. While looking for another vehicle, she stopped the sleeper bus. Police said the bus was empty at the time. The conductor allegedly told her that the bus was heading towards Noida Sector 63, prompting her to board. Investigators later found that the bus was actually returning empty after repairs at a workshop in Surajpur.

Police said the teenager alleged that the conductor began behaving inappropriately soon after the bus started moving, before both men allegedly assaulted her.

The accused later abandoned her near Ring Road in the Kashmere Gate area of Delhi and fled, police said. She subsequently approached police, leading to the investigation.

The two men have been booked under provisions relating to gang rape, kidnapping and assault.

With inputs from IANS

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