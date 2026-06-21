Mob strips, molests Delhi NGO intern after kidnapping scare

Dubai: A 22-year-old woman working with a leading NGO in Odisha was stripped, molested and assaulted by a mob after being mistaken for a child kidnapper, while her male colleague was beaten up in the attack, police said.

“As they travelled through the region, some locals became suspicious and chased them on motorcycles. When their scooter slipped and overturned near a field around 8.30pm, the mob caught up with them, assaulted both and stripped and molested the woman,” Prasad told The Indian Express.

The woman said they were using Google Maps because they were unfamiliar with the area. She told local media that a man claiming to be a local resident stopped them and warned them against taking a road ahead, saying it was in poor condition.

The pair then tried to leave, but were chased by villagers on motorcycles. After their scooter skidded near a field, the mob allegedly attacked them.

“They assaulted me, pulled my hair, tore my clothes and touched me inappropriately. I am scared and want to go back home. We were here to do social work,” the woman said.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the attack and, with the help of some local residents, attempted to rescue the pair. However, the crowd remained violent and continued assaulting them.

“I saw a mob assaulting them and tried my best to pull them away from the crowd. I took off my T-shirt and gave it to the woman because the mob had torn her dress,” Bagh told the newspaper.

He said the crowd was so aggressive that it chased the police vehicle to the health centre and attempted to vandalise the premises.

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