Five-year-old boy kidnapped and brutally murdered by father’s driver in Delhi

According to officials, the boy was killed using bricks and a knife
Dubai: A five-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped and brutally murdered by a driver employed in his father’s transport business in Delhi’s Narela area on Tuesday, according to reports.
Police believe the killing was a calculated act of revenge.
The child’s body was found in the rented accommodation of the accused, identified as Nitu, who is currently absconding. According to officials, the boy was killed using bricks and a knife.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami said a distress call reporting the kidnapping was received around 3:30 pm at the Narela Industrial Area police station. During the investigation, it emerged that the boy had been playing outside his home when he suddenly disappeared.
Family members and local residents launched an immediate search. Their worst fears were confirmed when the boy was found dead inside Nitu’s nearby rented room.
Police said the victim’s father, who owns seven to eight transport vehicles, employed two drivers — Nitu and Wasim. The previous evening, both men had a heated argument under the influence of alcohol. During the altercation, Nitu allegedly assaulted Wasim.
The matter was escalated to their employer, who intervened and reportedly slapped Nitu several times for his misconduct. Officers suspect that feeling humiliated, Nitu kidnapped the employer’s son the next day and murdered him in an act of retaliation.
Police immediately rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. An FIR has been registered, and a murder investigation is underway.
“Nitu is on the run. Multiple police teams are actively searching for him. We are using technical surveillance, gathering local inputs, and analysing CCTV footage to track his movements,” DCP Swami said.
The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, as authorities continue their search for the accused to bring him to justice.
