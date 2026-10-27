Why your food delivery bill in Dubai gets bigger at checkout – extra charges explained

Dubai's rules require clear pricing upfront. Here's what apps must disclose before payment
Dubai: You open a food delivery app, pick your favourite meal and add it to your basket. But by the time you reach checkout, the total is higher than you initially thought.
Whether you're ordering a quick lunch or dinner, delivery charges, service fees and other surcharges can quickly add to your bill. Even offers advertising free delivery or discounted meals may come with additional costs.
So, what exactly are you paying for, and are food delivery apps allowed to add extra charges?
1. Delivery fees
This is the amount charged to deliver your order. The fee may vary depending on the restaurant's distance, your delivery location and whether your order qualifies for free delivery.
2. Service or convenience fees
Some platforms charge an additional service or convenience fee on top of the food and delivery costs. These are separate charges associated with using the platform or processing the order.
3. Small-order fees
Ordering just one item? You may be charged extra if your basket falls below a minimum order value set by the restaurant or platform. This is sometimes called a small-order surcharge.
4. Higher menu prices
The price of a meal on a delivery app may differ from what you would pay directly at the restaurant. Some restaurants set higher prices on third-party platforms to account for commissions and other operating costs.
This means your order could cost more even before delivery and service fees are added.
5. Optional tips
Some apps allow customers to add a tip for the delivery rider. This is optional and should not be confused with mandatory delivery or service charges.
In 2025, the Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT) introduced guidelines for online food delivery platforms under Circular No. 2 of 2025, in line with Dubai Law No. 5 of 2023.
The guidelines aim to improve pricing transparency, protect consumers and promote fair practices between delivery platforms and restaurants.
Under the guidelines, platforms should provide an itemised breakdown of charges before customers confirm their orders, including:
Food costs: The price of items set by the restaurant.
Delivery fees: Including whether charges vary by location or other factors.
Service or convenience fees: Any additional platform charges, with an explanation of what they cover.
Taxes: Applicable taxes, including VAT.
The guidelines also state that undisclosed charges cannot be added after payment. Consumers should be informed of service fees, surcharges and pricing changes before completing an order.
Promotional offers should also be transparent. For example, cashback offers or discounts that can only be used on future orders should clearly explain their conditions and expiry dates.
The guidelines also prohibit unfairly passing the costs of customer subscription programmes, including free or discounted delivery schemes, on to restaurants.
Under Dubai's guidelines, delivery personnel must receive 100 per cent of gratuities paid by customers.
If you notice misleading or undisclosed charges, such as unexpected delivery surcharges, service fees or subscription-related costs, you can raise a complaint with the delivery platform.
Under the guidelines, platforms should:
Acknowledge the complaint within three working days.
Resolve the issue within seven working days, including providing a refund where warranted.
A few simple checks can help you avoid unexpected costs:
Compare the final total: Don't rely only on the advertised meal price. Check the amount payable before confirming.
Check minimum-order requirements: A small order may attract an additional surcharge.
Read promotional terms: Free delivery does not necessarily mean there are no service fees.
Compare restaurant prices: Check whether ordering directly from the restaurant offers better value.
Review optional extras: Check whether tips or other optional charges have been added to your basket.
The key is to check the complete price breakdown before paying, rather than relying on the initial price displayed in the app.