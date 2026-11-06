If it feels as though everyone around you is ordering in, the data suggests they are. Figures from Syrve, which tracks the restaurant side of the transaction, show delivery made up 36% of all orders at UAE restaurants in the third quarter, up from 30% a year earlier. Delivery orders rose 8% year on year, while dine-in orders fell 16%. While the figures offer a snapshot of changing dining habits among the restaurants tracked, they may not represent the entire UAE food and beverage market.