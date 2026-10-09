UAE subscription creep: How ‘just Dh30’ adds up to thousands a year – and what to cut

It's the word 'just' that can make a payment seem a lot more insignificant than it is
Nobody decides to spend Dh500 a month on apps they never open. And well, it happens. Dh30 is just trickling away morosely.
I’ll be honest. Beyond my streaming services (Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and Spotify, all firmly non-negotiable), I would have signed up to a scattering of websites (including a random cooking one, because I was so intrigued by a recipe) and reading platforms. Every month the deduction landed, and every month I muttered the same thing: “I used that site once. Why am I still paying for it?”
Then I would shrug. It was only Dh30, after all, and unsubscribing felt like effort. That lasted until I had to rein in my spending and finally did the maths. Why was I handing over Dh30 a month for nothing?
Turns out I’m far from alone. None of these decisions feels expensive. At Dh30 here and Dh40 there, why would it? Then you look at your bank statement and realise you’re bankrolling a small army of services, some of which you barely remember signing up for.
Welcome to subscription creep: The slow build-up of recurring payments that nibble away at your monthly budget. Streaming platforms, gaming services, AI tools, fitness apps, cloud storage, delivery memberships: subscriptions are now part of everyday life. Signing up takes seconds. Keeping track of what all those small charges add up to is another matter.
For UAE residents already juggling rent, groceries, transport, utilities and the occasional takeaway, these payments form one more layer of spending that’s easy to overlook.
Dr M. Erdem Coskun, Assistant Professor at the School of Management at Canadian University Dubai, says the average person may hold several subscriptions across different platforms, with a combined bill that can reach $100–$150 (around Dh367–Dh551) a month, or roughly $1,200–$1,800 (Dh4,400–Dh6,600) a year.
The total can be higher for some. Zaid Aboobaker, founder and CEO of CompassPoint Consulting, estimates that an active UAE consumer can spend Dh500–Dh900 a month on streaming services, apps, fitness and storage. Of that, he says, Dh300–Dh500 may go towards subscriptions that receive little use but remain on autorenewal.
These are estimates rather than a measured UAE-wide average, but they show how recurring payments can claim a sizeable share of a household budget.
Let's start with a familiar scenario. You pay Dh30 a month for a service you occasionally use. It does not feel like a budget problem. You probably spend more on lunch. But what if there are five such subscriptions? Or ten?
Dr Kashif Farhat, Assistant Professor at Rochester Institute of Technology Dubai, points out that a single Dh30 subscription costs Dh360 a year. Five subscriptions at the same price add up to Dh150 a month, or Dh1,800 annually. Ten would cost Dh300 a month, or Dh3,600 a year.
It's the word 'just' that can make a payment seem a lot more insignificant than it really is, as Fadi Al Kurdi, founder and CEO of FFA Kings points out. “Each charge may be affordable individually, but affordability is not the same as value,” he says.
His advice is to change the question. Instead of asking, “Can I afford Dh30 this month?”, ask, “Would I choose to spend Dh360 a year on something I barely use?”
That shift in perspective can make the difference between a service that genuinely earns its place in your budget and one you keep paying for out of habit.
For example, a consumer with six subscriptions costing between Dh30 and Dh50 every month could be spending around Dh2,000 to Dh3,600 annually. The critical point here is that consumers tend to overlook small payments, not realising that the combined annual expense of these small payments may be substantial...
A part of the problem is how subscriptions are paid. A one-off purchase makes you reach for your wallet. A recurring charge simply happens, with no fresh decision each month, even after you’ve stopped using the service.
Aboobaker calls this a visibility problem. “Each charge is small enough to pass under your mental radar. Autopay means you never actively approve it. The payments are spread across different cards and dates, so they never land in one place where you can see the total,” he says.
It matters how prices are presented. A Dh20-a-month music service sounds cheap, but that’s Dh240 a year.
“We register the monthly number and forget to multiply. The spending is not hidden. It is just never gathered in one view,” Aboobaker says.
Farhat also points to the psychology of small purchases. People tend to scrutinise a one-off Dh300 purchase far more than a Dh30 charge that repeats every month, even though the repeating charge costs more within a year. Automatic billing makes it even easier to miss, because there’s never a moment of choosing to pay.
The result is that subscriptions slip into a budget already stretched by rent, insurance, utilities, phone plans and groceries. On their own, the charges seem manageable. Together, they’re competing for the same money.
Subscription creep is the gradual and often unnoticed accumulation of recurring subscription expenses. A single AED 30–50 subscription may seem insignificant, but adding several subscriptions over time can quickly turn into hundreds of dirhams in monthly expenses. Because these payments are usually automatic, people may not consciously realize how much their subscriptions are accumulating. Regularly reviewing and budgeting for all recurring expenses is the best way to prevent subscription creep...
Some subscriptions are easy to remember because we use them every day. Others survive on good intentions, temporary needs and plain forgetfulness.
Think of the fitness app you downloaded in January, the meditation service that was meant to help you unwind, or the streaming platform you joined for one much-hyped series. You finished the show, gave up on the app or moved on. The subscription didn’t get the memo.
The ones you signed up to for a single reason that has passed, is how the subscriptions most likely to be forgotten. “A free trial that converted. An app you needed for one trip or one project. A service you took for a specific show and never cancelled," adds Aboobaker.
Coskun names entertainment services such as Netflix, Spotify, Amazon Prime and gaming platforms as common examples of underused subscriptions. But what counts as wasted depends on who’s paying. A business owner may rely on ChatGPT, Claude or Gemini every day, while a teenager gets far more out of Spotify, Netflix or Steam.
Now add cloud storage, wellness apps and digital publications to the list, and singles out annual plans: A charge that lands once a year is all the easier to forget, explains Farhat.
The common thread isn’t the type of service but the reason you signed up. If it was for a particular show, a project or a burst of motivation, ask whether that need still exists.
Subscription creep happens when recurring costs pile up and nobody ever adds up the total. You add a streaming service, sign up for cloud storage and try a discounted app. An older membership stays active because you might need it again. Each decision seems small, but together they add up to a growing commitment.
Al Kurdi describes it as small decisions that are never revisited. People knowingly agree to each subscription, but they never actually decide that the combined annual bill is worth paying.
The whole system leans one way. “Signing up takes one tap. Price rises are announced in an email you skim and forget. Free trials convert. Every force in the system pushes towards more, and nothing pushes back except you," says Aboobaker.
Prices can also climb even when your habits don’t change. Farhat notes that subscription fees tend to rise over time, pushing up your total without a single new service being added.
That’s why an occasional review matters. The aim isn’t to give up every digital convenience, but to make sure what you pay for each month still fits your needs and your budget.
The word 'just' can make these payments sound less significant than they are. Each charge may be affordable individually, but affordability is not the same as value. Rather than asking, “Can I afford Dh30 this month?”, ask, “Would I choose to spend Dh360 a year on something I barely use?” That puts the decision into perspective...
Before deciding what to cancel, establish what you are actually paying for. Memory alone is unlikely to give you the full picture, particularly if you use several cards or pay through app stores and telecom providers.
The experts recommend different review periods depending on how thorough you want to be. Aboobaker suggests starting with three months of bank and credit-card statements, while Coskun recommends reviewing the previous three to six months. Al Kurdi favours checking 12 months to capture annual renewals as well as monthly charges.
For a more complete picture, start with these steps:
Check your payment records. Search bank and credit-card statements for recurring charges, including unfamiliar merchant names.
Look beyond your bank account. Check Apple and Google subscriptions, digital wallets and services billed through your mobile account.
Record billing frequency. Note each service's price, renewal date and whether it is billed monthly, quarterly or annually.
Calculate the annual commitment. Multiply monthly fees by 12 and quarterly fees by four, then add annual charges. Avoid counting the same payment twice.
Al Kurdi recommends checking the actual charges over the past year and accounting for refunds, while using billing frequencies to estimate the ongoing cost if current prices and subscriptions remain unchanged.
Once you have everything in one place, you can see which services take up the most money and which no longer justify their cost.
The danger of small recurring charges is precisely that each one is too small to trigger a second thought, so nobody ever adds them up. The number only becomes real when you see them together. In modern life we have streaming, fitness, AI tools, file storage and other things we feel are essential.
Not every subscription needs to go. Some are essential for work, some save time, and others provide entertainment you genuinely enjoy. The point is to distinguish those that deliver value from those that simply keep renewing.
Coskun advises prioritising services that support work or improve productivity. If you pay for several platforms offering similar features, consider keeping the one you use most and cancelling the extras. Farhat suggests asking three questions: How often do I use this service? What value does it provide? And would I subscribe to it again today at its current price?
Ask yourself, “Would I sign up for this again today at the same price?”
Start by examining services you rarely use, duplicate memberships and premium plans whose extra features you do not need. If a cheaper tier does the job, downgrading may be enough.If the answer is no, cancel it. Not later. Now.
However, frequency of use is not the only measure of value. Backup storage, for instance, may be worth keeping because it protects important files, even if you rarely open it. Before cancelling, check the terms and make sure you have a plan for any data you want to retain.
It is also worth checking whether family members pay separately for overlapping services when a shared plan would meet everyone's needs.
Subscriptions can be useful, convenient and well worth the money. The trouble starts when automatic payments stop being choices and fade into background noise.
A review every few months helps you spot price rises, cancel what you no longer need and find cheaper alternatives. More importantly, it shows you how much of your income is already spoken for before the month has properly begun.
So, keep a subscription because it gives you value, not because you forgot it was there.
And if you can’t remember signing up for something, that’s your cue to ask whether it’s worth keeping.