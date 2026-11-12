GCash posts $261-million net income in first 9 months of 2026, up 17.4%

GCash parent Mynt posts ₱16.5 billion profit, revenue jumps 12.2% in Q3 2026
Mynt, the parent company of Philippine fintech giant GCash, reported a net income of ₱16.5 billion ($261.25 million) for the first nine months of 2026, up 17.4% from the same period last year, reflecting continued growth in digital payments and financial services.
Revenue climbed 12.2% year on year to ₱67.1 billion ($1.06 billion) from January to September, while third-quarter revenue increased 16.6% to ₱24 billion ($379.98 million).
The faster quarterly revenue growth suggests that Mynt maintained business momentum heading into the final quarter, supported by the expanding use of GCash for everyday transactions and its growing range of financial products.
The results reinforce GCash's position as one of the Philippines' most important digital financial platforms, as the country moves towards wider adoption of cashless payments and digital banking.
The numbers behind the growth The company's operating indicators show that growth is coming from both payments and lending.
42.1 million monthly active users in Q3, up 9.7% year on year.
64.4 million average daily transactions during the first nine months, up 16%.
₱15.1 trillion payment transaction value, up 23.1%.
7.8 million active borrowers across its CreditTech business.
₱79.3 billion loan portfolio, expanding 43.3% year on year.
4.8% non-performing loan ratio (NPL) as of September 30, indicating that asset quality remained broadly stable compared with the previous quarter.
The nine-month net income margin stood at 24.5%.
From e-wallet to financial services powerhouse GCash is increasingly operating beyond its original role as a digital wallet. Its business has two major growth engines: Payment solutions and credit tech.
Payment Solutions:
Digital payments, money transfers, bills payment and merchant transactions. The ₱15.1 trillion transaction value demonstrates the scale of its payment ecosystem.
CreditTech:
Digital lending and credit products, providing another revenue stream through its expanding borrower base and loan portfolio. The lending business is particularly important. Its 43.3% expansion suggests that GCash is becoming a more significant player in consumer credit, although maintaining loan quality as the portfolio grows will be crucial.
Mynt's results come shortly after its historic Philippine Stock Exchange debut on October 20.
Its IPO could reach ₱60.9 billion if the overallotment option is fully exercised, making it the largest IPO in Philippine history and Southeast Asia's biggest since 2021, according to the company's disclosure.
Mynt debuted as the PSE's seventh-largest listed company by market capitalisation.
The listing also gives ordinary Filipino investors an opportunity to participate in the growth of one of the country's most prominent homegrown fintech businesses.
Fourth-quarter earnings: Investors will watch whether Mynt can sustain its accelerating revenue and profit growth.
IPO-related expenses: Mynt cautioned that most one-off expenses associated with its IPO will be recorded in Q4, alongside seasonally higher operating costs. This could affect fourth-quarter profitability.
Lending expansion: The company must balance its growing ₱79.3-billion loan portfolio with responsible lending and manageable defaults.
Deeper financial services: Further expansion in payments, credit and other digital financial products could strengthen GCash's position as a financial super app.
Mynt has shown that financial technology can become a major profit engine in the Philippine digital economy.
Its next challenge is turning rapid user adoption and lending expansion into sustainable earnings while maintaining credit quality.
Mynt's ₱67.1-billion figure is adjusted revenue, excluding the cost of over-the-air prepaid load. Its PSE quarterly filing reports consolidated gross revenue of ₱67.36 billion and net income of ₱16.45 billion for the nine months.
The earnings figures in its press release were not independently audited or reviewed, the company stated.
Mynt, Inc. (formally Globe Fintech Innovations, Inc.) — the parent company of the GCash e-wallet platform — is a publicly listed company, under the ticker symbol GCASH. Prior to and heading into its Oct. 20, 2026 IPO, Mynt's ownership was held among strategic corporate partners and institutional investors: Globe Telecom (via 917Ventures): ~35%; Ant Group (affiliate of Alibaba Group / Alipay): ~34%; Ayala Corp: ~13%; MUFG Bank (Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group): ~8%; Private equity firms and other institutional investors (including Warburg Pincus, Bow Wave, and various cornerstone investors): Remaining balance (~10%).