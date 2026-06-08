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Deliveroo UAE launches in-app restaurant reservations powered by Sevenrooms

Allows customers to browse live availability & book tables at restaurants across the city

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Deliveroo UAE launches in-app restaurant reservations powered by Sevenrooms

Dubai: Deliveroo UAE has announced the launch of Deliveroo Reservations, a new in-app feature powered by SevenRooms, marking the company’s evolution beyond delivery and into a fully integrated dining platform.

The feature integrates SevenRooms’ industry-leading reservation technology into the Deliveroo platform, giving customers access to a curated selection of restaurants across the city, including some of the most sought-after dining destinations. 

The launch marks a significant step in Deliveroo’s ambition to support restaurants beyond delivery, helping them grow in-store sales and reach new customers.

The move also follows DoorDash’s acquisition of Deliveroo and SevenRooms in 2025, and represents the first major product integration since the businesses came together. 

SevenRooms is widely regarded as one of the leading technology platforms for restaurants, with its best in class CRM, guest experience, and marketing tools to help grow in-store sales and strengthen customer relationships. 

By integrating with SevenRooms, Deliveroo is making reservations available to consumers at scale with its highly engaged user base, opening up new discovery opportunities so diners can browse and book top restaurants in one place.

Alongside increased distribution and visibility for restaurants, the integration directly connects Deliveroo bookings with SevenRooms. This means availability, bookings and cancellations are available in one place and update instantly without any manual input. 

Deliveroo Reservations builds on the company’s continued expansion across food, grocery, and retail, and reflects a broader shift in consumer expectations towards seamless, end-to-end experiences that connect discovery, convenience, and dining choice within a single platform.

Deliveroo Reservations launched in Dubai and plans to expand across the UAE. 

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