Rain in UAE: Is Global Village open today?

Some venues remain open while others close temporarily to ensure visitor safety

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
1 MIN READ
Rain in UAE: Is Global Village open today?
Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The UAE is experiencing heavy rain and stormy conditions, which are expected to continue until Friday, December 19. Dubai is likely to see the most volatile weather tomorrow, prompting outdoor safety measures across the city.

Despite the weather forecast, Global Village has confirmed it will open for visitors today, Thursday, December 18, from 4pm onwards. “Global Village looks forward to welcoming guests today from 4pm. There are no concerts today or tomorrow,” the attraction told Gulf News. Visitors are advised to monitor Global Village’s official social media accounts for any real-time updates.

Meanwhile, other outdoor attractions are adjusting their schedules due to the weather. Hatta Festival will remain closed on Thursday, December 18, and Friday, December 19, to ensure the safety of visitors, staff, and performers, according to Brand Dubai.

Some attractions, however, remain open. Dubai Miracle Garden, Dubai Safari Park, and Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Festival continue operations as per updates on their official social media channels.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to check official platforms before heading out to outdoor destinations amid the ongoing unstable weather.

