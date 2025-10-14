GOLD/FOREX
How to book study rooms at Dubai Public Libraries

Library members and non-members can book private rooms at different affordable rates

Zainab Husain, Features Writer
Picture used for illustrative purposes.
Dubai: If you have been hunting for a quiet, affordable, and comfortable spot to work or study in Dubai, you might not need to look further than your nearest Dubai Public Library (DPL).

Managed by the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), these libraries now offer soundproof study and work pods, ideal for focused study sessions, small meetings, or remote work. Both members and non-members can book and use these private spaces, along with other useful library facilities.

Where to find study rooms in Dubai

Dubai Culture has distributed over 43 study spaces across seven public libraries in the city. You can find them at:

  • Safa Art & Design Library

  • Umm Suqeim Library

  • Al Mankhool Library

  • Hatta Public Library

  • Al Twar Library

  • Hor Al Anz Library

  • Al Rashidiya Library

Each study pod varies in size, accommodating individuals or groups of up to six people, making them perfect for solo work or collaborative projects.

Study room booking fees

Booking a private study pod at Dubai Public Library is quite affordable:

  • Members: Dh5 for up to 2 hours

  • Non-members: Dh10 for up to 2 hours

If you need the room longer:

  • Full day: Dh25 (members) or Dh50 (non-members)

  • Weekly booking: Dh100 (members) or dH200 (non-members)

Prices are slightly higher for rooms that can accommodate up to six people.

How to book a study room

Booking your study or work pod is easy. You can:

  1. Book online via the official Dubai Public Library website – dpl.dubaiculture.gov.ae.

  2. Walk into your nearest library and book directly (subject to availability).

  3. Call Dubai Culture’s toll-free number – 800 33222 – to enquire or reserve a room.

When booking, make sure you have your Emirates ID details and mobile number ready for registration.

Free work zones for everyone

If you don’t want to pay for a private room, you can still make use of quiet working zones inside the public libraries, accessible to everyone for free. These spaces offer a calm, distraction-free environment that’s great for reading, studying, or working remotely.

Why work or study from a Dubai Public Library?

Dubai Culture manages a network of nine state-of-the-art libraries, offering more than just study pods. These libraries collectively house:

  • 1,028,759 physical books and resources

  • 48,065 digital titles, including e-books, audiobooks, and multimedia content

Members and visitors can also enjoy a range of amenities such as:

  • Free Wi-Fi

  • Photocopying, lamination, and spiral binding services (paid)

  • Booking of halls and study rooms

  • Community activities, reading events, and book fairs

  • Educational camps and creative workshops for children and families

How to get a Dubai Public Library membership

Library members enjoy discounted rates and access to exclusive services. If you want a space to read, borrow books or journals, or take part in library events and camps, it’s worth signing up.

You can apply for membership:

Memberships are valid for five years (renewable) — except for children’s memberships, which last until the child turns 12.

Membership costs

  • Adult membership – Dh200 (Dh50 for five years + Dh150 refundable deposit)

  • Family – Dh300 (Dh50 for five years + Dh200 refundable deposit)

  • Children membership: Dh75 (refundable deposit).

To register, you will need a valid Emirates ID. For children’s memberships, parents must provide their own Emirates ID details.

Dubai Public library locations and timings

Here are the main public library branches you can visit in Dubai:

  1. Al Safa Art and Design Library

  2. Umm Suqeim Library

  3. Al Mankhool Library

  4. Hor Al Anz Library

  5. Hatta Public Library

  6. Al Twar Library

  7. Al Rashidiya Library

Timings:

  • Sunday to Thursday: 8am to 8pm

  • Friday: 8am to 12pm

  • Closed on Saturdays

