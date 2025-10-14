Library members and non-members can book private rooms at different affordable rates
Dubai: If you have been hunting for a quiet, affordable, and comfortable spot to work or study in Dubai, you might not need to look further than your nearest Dubai Public Library (DPL).
Managed by the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), these libraries now offer soundproof study and work pods, ideal for focused study sessions, small meetings, or remote work. Both members and non-members can book and use these private spaces, along with other useful library facilities.
Dubai Culture has distributed over 43 study spaces across seven public libraries in the city. You can find them at:
Safa Art & Design Library
Umm Suqeim Library
Al Mankhool Library
Hatta Public Library
Al Twar Library
Hor Al Anz Library
Al Rashidiya Library
Each study pod varies in size, accommodating individuals or groups of up to six people, making them perfect for solo work or collaborative projects.
Booking a private study pod at Dubai Public Library is quite affordable:
Members: Dh5 for up to 2 hours
Non-members: Dh10 for up to 2 hours
If you need the room longer:
Full day: Dh25 (members) or Dh50 (non-members)
Weekly booking: Dh100 (members) or dH200 (non-members)
Prices are slightly higher for rooms that can accommodate up to six people.
Booking your study or work pod is easy. You can:
Book online via the official Dubai Public Library website – dpl.dubaiculture.gov.ae.
Walk into your nearest library and book directly (subject to availability).
Call Dubai Culture’s toll-free number – 800 33222 – to enquire or reserve a room.
When booking, make sure you have your Emirates ID details and mobile number ready for registration.
If you don’t want to pay for a private room, you can still make use of quiet working zones inside the public libraries, accessible to everyone for free. These spaces offer a calm, distraction-free environment that’s great for reading, studying, or working remotely.
Dubai Culture manages a network of nine state-of-the-art libraries, offering more than just study pods. These libraries collectively house:
1,028,759 physical books and resources
48,065 digital titles, including e-books, audiobooks, and multimedia content
Members and visitors can also enjoy a range of amenities such as:
Free Wi-Fi
Photocopying, lamination, and spiral binding services (paid)
Booking of halls and study rooms
Community activities, reading events, and book fairs
Educational camps and creative workshops for children and families
Library members enjoy discounted rates and access to exclusive services. If you want a space to read, borrow books or journals, or take part in library events and camps, it’s worth signing up.
You can apply for membership:
Online: dpl.dubaiculture.gov.ae/en
In person: at any of the nine Dubai Public Library locations
Memberships are valid for five years (renewable) — except for children’s memberships, which last until the child turns 12.
Membership costs
Adult membership – Dh200 (Dh50 for five years + Dh150 refundable deposit)
Family – Dh300 (Dh50 for five years + Dh200 refundable deposit)
Children membership: Dh75 (refundable deposit).
To register, you will need a valid Emirates ID. For children’s memberships, parents must provide their own Emirates ID details.
Here are the main public library branches you can visit in Dubai:
Al Safa Art and Design Library
Umm Suqeim Library
Al Mankhool Library
Hor Al Anz Library
Hatta Public Library
Al Twar Library
Al Rashidiya Library
Timings:
Sunday to Thursday: 8am to 8pm
Friday: 8am to 12pm
Closed on Saturdays
