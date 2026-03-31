Five major UAE updates residents need to know for April 2026

The extension builds on a period of sustained remote learning that began on 2 March and was further extended at the start of Term 3 on 23 March, after the spring break was brought forward by a week due to regional tensions. Schools had rapidly adapted during the break to prepare for the online restart, with students and some faculty members logging on from different time zones and countries. The previous announcement had set distance learning to continue until April 3, with authorities expected to review the situation and make a further announcement.