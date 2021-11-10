Slap, slap, slap… lime to basil, a mocktail's journey

Anything can be a mocktail... all you need is your creative hat! Image Credit: Anthony Leong/Pexels.com

A soft hiss escapes as mixologist Giovanni Depergola skilfully opens a bottle of ice-cold tonic. He cuts a pale green lime in half, and then into three wedges, which are squeezed into a tall, empty glass. The ice cubes are carefully stacked one above the other, like playing a game of jenga. A stream of gentle, transparent tonic finally fills the glass.

Slap. Slap. Slap.

You’d think it’s over. But, the basil between Depergola’s palms had another purpose. Bruised enough to release a strong aroma that filled the air, he took the defeated, frail leaf and brushed it lightly on the rim of the glass. Using the light flick of a tweezer, Giovanni carefully submerged it into the glass.

“Voila!” He exclaimed as he was done, and I was left thoroughly impressed with a sip of the refreshing drink.

This was a masterclass on mocktails, and I was here for it.

A masterclass on mocktails with Giovanni Depergola — Co-Founder and Head of Education, Alembic Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

It wasn’t just the technique you see, it was more about how one could make a great drink with just two ingredients. However, mocktails (then called ‘temperance drinks’) have been around ever since 1916 and it all started with Shirley Temple, a drink that was inspired by a child star of the same name at the time.

Why is it called a mocktail? Why is it so popular?

Mocktail Image Credit: Shutterstock

Well, mainly because it ‘mimics or imitates’ a cocktail. Ever since the pandemic struck last year, most of us took the time to polish our talents and skills in the kitchen and among all these recipes lay the humble mocktail – a drink born out of a handful or ingredients.

Over the past couple of years, mocktails have become so prevalent that it has transformed itself into a low-calorie, popular trend, with people inventing and trying out recipes of their own. However, the low calorie might be more of a myth despite the sugar content a glass of mocktail carries and is still seen as a healthier option when compared to other beverages. It’s all in the mind, I guess!

It’s all about that ‘base’

Like all things food and recipes, mocktails come with measurements too, and it’s quite a simple one. It is four parts base – such as iced tea or club soda, to go with one-half part sweet and one part sour. However, a good mocktail truly depends on how sweet or sour your base is. So if you’re using tonic water, chances are you will end up with a sour drink, and if you use a base like coconut water, you will be the recipient of something sweeter. It all comes down to your formula and there is more than just one way to do so.

In addition, since you’re using your usual staples at home, it is all the more reason to try it out at home.

Design a mocktail at home

Here’s what the expert taught … as mentioned, when it comes to designing a mocktail, you have to follow a four-step process. This is done to provide a balance between sweet and sour flavours. Not to mention infusions, which take a little more effort, but tastes all the better… we’ll get to that.

1. Citrus

Citrus doesn’t have to be limited to just lime and lemon Image Credit: Freestock.org/Pexels.com

If you’re looking for the perfect base, it’s best to go with a citrusy base. For best results, it’s always recommended that these fruits are freshly squeezed before adding other ingredients. You can also store in the refrigerator, in case you’re planning to whip up a mocktail quickly. What’s more? Citrus doesn’t have to be limited to just lime and lemon, you can use your oranges, grapefruits and pomelos as well.

2. Syrup

The use of syrup is to sweeten your mocktail, and is usually made with water and sugar. These ingredients are taken in equal halves and are set on a simmer until the sugar melts fully. However, your syrup doesn’t necessarily have to be all about sugar and water alone – you can also infuse flavour by adding rosemary, blueberry, mint or any herb or fruit of your choice.

3. Garnishing

Herbs in a mocktail? Yes, please Image Credit: Charlotte May/Pexels.com

Not only are they easy to add layers to your drink, but a fresh herb or berry does more good than harm to your mocktail. All you have to do is choose an herb, and add it to the bottom of the shaker, or bruise the leaf to release the aroma. “This acts as a functional garnish for the mocktail,” explained Depergola.

Bruising your herbs Coming to herbs, these greens play an integral role when it comes to completing the ultimate mocktail. ‘Bruising your herbs’, as they call it, is a common technique used when it comes to creating a mocktail and is not just limited to smacking it between your palms. There’s a technique and a taste as well that is distinct from your herb in raw form.



Let’s start with the technique. For this, you can skip your knives, mortar and pestle, or anything that would refine your herb. All you need is your hands. Place a few leaves or sprigs of your herb on the surface of your palm, and give it a good slap. Make sure you don’t put many herbs on your palms or the slap loses its effect on the herb. According to Tom Schlesinger-Guidell, an expert mixologist, depending on the type of herb, it [slapping] breaks the outer cell structure of the herb, releasing the aroma. Moreover, much of what we taste actually comes through a sense of smell.

4. Infusions

Just like your tea, mocktails come with infusions as well. Infusions add dimension to your mocktail’s flavour profile. While the term ‘infusion’ may sound complex, it’s actually the far opposite of difficult, especially because we infuse everyday by making coffee or tea.

Did you know? The eggs in your fridge can be put to great use too, especially if you want a creamier and thicker mocktail in your hands. By using chilled egg whites whipped to a foamy consistency, you will add a rich and silky texture to your drink, which in turn also helps tone down intense or sour flavours. But, as always be very careful when using raw egg whites, please follow all food safety measures to avoid any kind of contamination.

Tools of trade: The basics needed to create a mocktail

Tools of trade Image Credit: Shutterstock

When it comes to making mocktails, there are a few utensils that are essential whilst preparing your drink. However, it is not necessary that you go out of your way to buy these, because the important aspect is your creativity.

1. Shakers

Shaker Image Credit: Shutterstock

Not only do they come in two types – standard and Boston – but shakers are essential whilst mixing your drink. When you add ice into the shaker, this allows for the drink to cool down quickly before being served. Standard shakers have a detachable top, an in-built strainer, and is usually made of stainless steel or aluminium. Boston shakers, on the other hand, consists of two pieces – a mixing glass and a steel shaker bottom – and are highly recommended for those who are trying to make mocktails for the first time.

2. Measuring spoons, cups, jigger and a shot glass

Measuring spoons Image Credit: Shutterstock

Each of them have a different purpose, especially when you need it for measuring. But, when it comes to making mocktails, the trick is to be creative and experiment as much as you can with what you have – so it doesn’t necessarily mean you need to buy everything you find online, sometimes a small measuring cup or a measuring spoon will do just fine.

Jigger Image Credit: Shutterstock

For measuring spoons and cups, you can use the ones you bake and cook with (as long as they measure liquids, of course). Jiggers are double-sided measurements that usually has a measuring size of 30 ml on one side and 60 ml on the other. A shot glass is a 60ml glass that is usually used to consume the liquid in one ‘shot’. However, it makes for a good measure of liquid.

3. Mixing glass

Mixing glass Image Credit: Shutterstock

Used with a Boston shaker, a mixing glass is exactly what its name suggests – mixing. However, this glass isn’t used for serving but instead is used to prepare the mocktail. To identify a mixing glass is easy – it usually comes with straight or slightly angled sides. Pitchers (tall mugs) are also used for large quantities of mocktails.

4. Ice scoop or ice tongs

Ice tongs Image Credit: Shutterstock

Never use your hands to place ice in a glass – always use an ice scoop or a pair of tongs. Not only does it help you measure the required amount of ice in your mocktail but it’s always best to stack it one above the other in your glass or in a shaker.

5. Bar spoon or stirring rod

Stirring rod Image Credit: Shutterstock

Quite common to every mocktail desk, a bar spoon or stirring rod are long-stemmed spoons that are used by the barman to mix the ingredients used all the way to the bottom.

Food pairing with mocktails

A good mocktail calls for a hearty meal... Image Credit: Jay Gajjar/Pexels.com

Yes, we’ve finally landed on food. After all, eating and drinking go hand in hand. There are certain rules that are in place when it comes to pairing your food with your mocktail. So, let’s begin!

1. Consider the season

Think about foods that are in season right now. As the weather continues to take a cooler turn, hearty soups and lighter salads seem to be ordered more. Matching your food to your mocktails is also a quicker way to decide on your menu for the day. According to mocktail.net, “pick cold, refreshing drinks in the summer and look for hot, comforting drinks in the winter.... When both your meal and your drinks are appropriate for the time of year, they will naturally complement one another.”

Both the meal and the drink should be cohesive Image Credit: Shutterstock

2. Flavours are everything

The ideal way to pair your mocktails is to actually to balance out the flavours in your drink and your food – which means, they should complement one another based on flavour. While dining, it’s best advised that you eat and drink a meal that has one ingredient in common, when possible. This is to ensure that both the meal and the drink are cohesive.

For example, if you’re sitting down to have an Asian meal that’s made using fresh ginger, think about serving a honey ginger limeade mocktail to go with it on the side.

3. Sweetness of your food

Sweet drinks pair well with spicy and salty food. A little bit of sugar at the end of a spicy meal is the easiest way to tame a palate that can’t withstand spice for long. In the same way, a cold and sweet drink goes well with a hot meal. Think about refreshing, sweeter drinks when planning a meal that induces a lot of heat.

Think about refreshing, sweeter drinks when planning a meal that induces a lot of heat Image Credit: Roman Odinstov/Pexels.com

4. Bitter drinks and bitter food don’t mix

A big no when it comes to drinking mocktails. According to mocktail.net, “… a food that is bitter is sharp, pungent and overpowering. While this can be good in small doses, too much bitterness can turn you bitter from your meal.”

5. Time of serving

Like other meals and drinks, mocktails also have a specific time to be consumed. You wouldn’t want to drink a mocktail early in the morning, so it is best had from the afternoon onwards or during the night.

6. Quantity of your food

When it comes to planning a balanced and hearty meal, it is best served whilst having a lighter drink on the side. The quantity of food served plays quite a role when it comes to drinking your mocktail. Hence, a filling meal pairs well with a light and simple drink and vice versa.

So the next time you have a good steak or anything meaty, think more on the lines of cranberry and basil mocktail, or lemonades when you have pizza, or rosemary pink lemonade when you have your favourite pasta.

Moreover, in case you’re still looking to start somewhere, here’s Giovanni Depergola’s recipe to making Basil Lemon and Mint mocktail at home. As I sipped my first taste of these two creations of his, I realised that these strong drinks were equally refreshing. All that was missing was a plate of chicken skewers, mashed potatoes, steamed vegetables and cranberry sauce – a meal combination that I discovered during my poor meal choices back when I was in college. That sip of mocktail is closer than you think because all you need are a few minutes and three to four ingredients.