Here are recipes from Michelin star restaurants in Dubai

Honouring Dubai’s restaurants, the inaugural Michelin guide 2022 Dubai was revealed today. With this, the prestigious guide also marked its debut in the United Arab Emirates. After months of inspection by Michelin inspectors, nine restaurants received a Michelin star, two received two Michelin stars and 14 Dubai restaurants were awarded a Bib Gourmand.
With this news, we couldn’t help but take a trip down memory lane to re-visit many of these Award-winning restaurants Gulf News Food has collaborated with, in the past, to showcase their recipes and videos for our readers who love to cook.
Here are the list recipes:
1. This peanut butter cookie guide by Executive pastry chef Rahul Rana, Tresind needs four simple ingredients - salted butter, peanut butter, icing sugar and all purpose flour. Call them biscuits or cookies, they are a great baking ritual to unwind after a busy work day.
2. Milk cake crumble with saffron milk and dates: A fusion recipe, where Italian ingredients are adapted to Indian flavours. There are two parts to making this dessert, the milk crumble and the pasta pudding or kheer. Yes, that’s right. The pudding here is made with pasta. Read the full recipe with cooking tips here.
3. 48 hours camel nihari: Camel meat, an Emirati ingredient, gets a Mughlai makeover in this slow-cooked stew by Chef Himanshu Saini, Tresind, Dubai.
4. Chlorophyll risotto with textures of Sicilian red prawn by Giovanni Papi, Chef De Cuisine, Armani Ristorante.
5. Classic Italian recipe pappa al pomodoro made with leftover bread, tomatoes, and other ingredients by Italian Michelin-started Chef Massimo Botturo who owns Torno Subito.
Have a favourite recipe to share? Write to us at food@gulfnews.com