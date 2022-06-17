1 of 9
It’s undeniable – the serenity that Majlis Ghorfat Umm Al Sheif in Dubai near Jumeirah affords visitors. Located in the summer home built for the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, it’s named Umm Al Sheif in honour of one of UAE’s famous pearl fisheries. The majlis has a number of household tools including copper buckets, coffee stoves, clocks and radios, along with defence tools like rifles and daggers.
Image Credit: Supplied
Najd Al Maqsar: Ensconce yourself in history when you visit the 300-year-old Khor Fakkan fortress that lies surrounded by trees and mountains.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
Qasr al Muwaiji in Abu Dhabi is an impressive structure that has watched over the oasis for around 100 years. It was built in the early years of the 20th century. The former home (and diwan or seat of governance) of late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the UAE and the birthplace of late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, this palace has been meticulously restored and hosts a permanent exhibition documenting the fascinating story of this cultural landmark.
Image Credit:
Take an RTA boat ride from one of the oldest – and most culturally darling – old souqs of the city and Dubai’s newest island, Souk Al Marfa. Along the way, you’ll paddle past Diera Corniche, Old Souq, Dubai Creek and the Gold Souq.
Image Credit: Supplied
Umbrella beach in Fujairah: Camp out at this family-friendly beach where the kids can gather sea shells and play the day out and where you can relax, surrounded by palm trees.
Image Credit: insta/ umbrellabeach.fuj
One location to escape to, that feels like a whole other location away from the city, is Kalba. Located 120km east of Sharjah City, the beautiful city boasts of stunning views, historic fortresses and former royal residences and seaside spots. Kalba Creek is another place to visit as it features a mangrove forest and conservation area for endangered species.
Image Credit: Gulf News Archive
While in Sharjah, visit the Blue Souk, one of the biggest in the country and is named after the blue tiles that adorn its walls. Its other names are Central Souk and Souk Al Markazi for the locals. Pick from more than 600 shops to pick up carpets, perfumes, clothes, electronics, spices and lots more.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Liwa: Ride about 3.5 hours away from Dubai and you’ll come across the oasis. There’s a camel farm to visit, Fort Dhafeer and so much more.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
Built around 1795, the inner fort of Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi the most captivating site stands as the oldest building in Abu Dhabi. It was originally built as a watchtower to guard and protect the newly established community that had settled in the area. The Qasr Al Hosn site was later expanded to include an outer palace built in the 1940s by Shaikh Shakhbout Bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News