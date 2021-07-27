Freedom might be right around the corner for Britney Spears. Her newly appointed lawyer on Monday filed a petition with a Los Angeles court to have the singer’s father removed as her conservator.
Mathew Rosengart alleged in the filing that Jamie Spears, who has had control of his daughter’s estimated $60 million estate for over a decade, took advantage of the legal arrangement and “dissipated” funds; Jamie allegedly pays himself $16,000 per month as compensation from Britney’s estate.
Rosengart requested that Jamie be replaced with certified public accountant Jason Rubin to oversee the singer’s finances.
In the legal document, the lawyer called the conservatorship a “Kafkaesque nightmare” that had grown “increasingly toxic and is simply no longer tenable.”
The matter will be discussed at a hearing on September 29, Judge Brenda Penny said.
Britney, 39, was placed under a court-ordered conservatorship that controls her personal and financial affairs in 2008 after she suffered a mental health breakdown.
This year was the first time the ‘Stronger’ singer publicly addressed the toll the guardianship had taken on her, telling the court in June that she was not allowed to remove her IUD method of birth control, prevented from driving on her own and was made to take mind-altering medication.
“I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life,” she told the judge over the phone call that was made public.
However, Jamie has claimed that his many of Britney’s claims are untrue and that he cares for her.