'Forgotten Island' trailer drops: Why the film resonates with expats

Trailer reveals a fantasy adventure with rich visuals, emotional story
Dubai: The first official trailer for the upcoming Hollywood animated film “Forgotten Island” has been released, offering audiences a glimpse into a coming-of-age fantasy rooted in Filipino mythology and personal experience.
Set partly in the 1990s, the trailer has opened with Raissa, voiced by Filipino-American actress Liza Soberano, meeting Jo, voiced by Fil-Am singer H.E.R., outside their school principal’s office.
What has started as a simple encounter has evolved into a deep friendship, symbolised by a shared bracelet.
This has been followed by a montage of their bond over the years, featuring moments of laughter, conversation, and eventual change. One scene has shown the two sitting on the hood of a jeepney, discussing Raissa’s plans to move abroad for further studies. This turning point has set the story in motion.
The narrative has shifted when a glowing portal, emerging from the sun symbol on the Philippine flag, pulls the two girls into a mysterious realm known as the Forgotten Island.
From there, the trailer has unfolded a sequence of survival and discovery. The duo navigates a surreal and dangerous landscape as they try to find their way back home.
The scenes have highlighted both action and emotion, reinforcing the film’s central theme of holding on to memories in the face of change.
In addition to its fantasy elements, “Forgotten Island” has explored themes that resonate with many expatriates.
The film has examined the gradual loss of identity experienced by those who have left their homeland. Through Raissa’s journey, the story has reflected struggles around displacement and the fear of losing one’s roots. These themes have echoed the experiences of overseas Filipinos and other migrant communities worldwide.
The island itself has served as a metaphor, where memories, language, and cultural symbols begin to fade, mirroring the emotional distance that grows over time.
What sets the film apart is its attention to Filipino cultural elements. Rather than using them as mere decoration, the trailer has integrated meaningful details, from the iconic jeepney to traditional objects like the balisong, commonly known as a butterfly knife.
Visually, the animation has adopted a contemporary style but has also avoided overwhelming spectacle. Instead, it has focused on mood, symbolism, and character-driven storytelling, offering a more introspective take on the fantasy genre.
Alongside Soberano and H.E.R., the film has featured a diverse voice cast including Lea Salonga, Manny Jacinto, Dave Franco, Jenny Slate, Dolly de Leon, and Jo Koy.
Directed by Joel Crawford and Filipino-American filmmaker Januel Mercado, who makes his feature directorial debut, the project has brought together global talents with a distinctly Filipino narrative voice.
Produced by Dreamworks Animation and distributed by Universal Pictures, “Forgotten Island” is set for a theatrical release on September this year.
With its blend of fantasy adventure, emotional storytelling, and cultural depth, “Forgotten Island” is expected to be more than just an animated film. It’s a story about remembering who you are, even when life takes you far from home.