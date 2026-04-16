Filipino indie film star Sue Prado dies at 44, industry mourns beloved Cinemalaya mainstay

Sister remembers actress who ‘brought light’ as tributes from film community grow
Dubai: Sue Prado, an acclaimed indie Filipino film actress, died at 44 with her family confirming her death.
Her sister, May Shareen Prado, took to Facebook saying her beloved family member died on April 14. No cause of death has been revealed.
“Sue brought light in anyone’s path throughout her life,” May said.
“A life lived for others, for the craft she nourished and for those whom she loved most.”
Sue was a staple in the indie film festival circuit. She's known for her turn in compelling films including “Oro,” “Barber’s Tale,” “Thelma,” and “Dagsin". She had a devoted fan following too.
As one fan wrote: "When she cried on TV or the big screen, I also cried. When she was mad, I also got mad. She was a great actress," wrote Bombette Camado.
Her last film was playing Gina in FPJ's "Batang Quiapo".
In one of her final interviews, that's now gaining traction following her tragic end, she came across as a grounded personality. In that chat, she spoke about surviving each day and how prayers have helped her during dark times. She rated these four factors high on her priority list.
"Peace of mind, stamina, patience, discernment."
"I hope I have enough strength to keep going… so that I also have the ability to reach others.”
Interestingly, she didn’t romanticise her craft, describing it instead as something trained and managed.
“You need to train your system… because for all you know, you’re tying it with your thoughts and feelings, so that you can survive everyday.” Acknowledging both a chaotic world and the “demons inside of us that we try to tame,” Prado framed peace as something earned, not given—“make space for the blessings… let go of the pain.”
She extended that same measured hope to the industry, wishing it would be “more humane, more understanding, compassionate.”