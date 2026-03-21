What’s behind Fil-Am singer Olivia Rodrigo’s lumpia video

Pop star’s kitchen appearance shares a taste of home and a tease to upcoming album
Dubai: Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo has delighted her fans after appearing in Vogue’s “Now Serving” video series, where she has stepped into the kitchen to prepare a traditional dish and a drink.
The clip has quickly gained traction online for how openly Rodrigo has embraced her Filipino heritage, something fans have been eager to see.
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In the cooking segment, Rodrigo has made chicken lumpia, a popular Filipino spring roll often served at gatherings and celebrations.
Ingredients have included ground chicken, lumpia wrappers, oil, onions, carrots, garlic powder, pepper, salt, parsley, sesame oil, and eggs. Rodrigo has simplified the process by using a food processor, noting that she has “terrible cutting skills.”
“Lumpia to someone who’s never had lumpia before, they’re really delicious and savoury, and kind of greasy in the best way. It’s just like feel good food,” described Rodrigo.
Moreover, the 22-year-old artist has recalled that she first knew about the recipe through her grandmother.
“My grandma used to make them for Thanksgiving every year and so that was probably my first introduction to lumpia.”
Apart from lumpia, Rodrigo has also prepared a Paloma cocktail with added calamansi, a citrus fruit widely used in Filipino cuisine.
While processing the onions, the singer has shared about her upcoming album, revealing a shift in tone.
“I feel like the album is very varied. I really wanted to figure out a way to write about joy in this album,” said Rodrigo.
She has highlighted that her earlier tracks have been “angsty and heartbroken” and that she is experiencing “a lot of joy” in her life and she wanted to incorporate that in the songs she has been creating.
“I’m really proud of it and I hope everyone likes it.”
Rodrigo’s kitchen moment has made fans proud, particularly within Filipino communities, by the familiar food and traditions that have been featured on a global platform.
To recall, Rodrigo’s previous album “Guts” has been released in 2023 and has later expanded it as “Guts (spilled)” in 2024.