The singer wowed A.R. Rahman, and her audition went viral, amassing over 60 million views
Hands in pockets, casual dress, voice in hearts, a Malayali singer has taken the internet by storm. Amritha Rajan’s audition on a popular Hindi music reality show has already racked up over 60 million views, making her the latest Malayalam sensation to go viral.
With hands in her pockets, Amritha wowed judges Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, and Badshah, delivering flawless vocals, infectious energy, and effortless stage presence while performing the iconic Bollywood song “Hey Rama Ye Kya Hua.”
Hailing from Perumbavoor, Kerala, Amritha had already impressed Shreya Ghoshal during her sound check.
A confident “Check Check Check” warm-up earned her applause even before she stepped on stage, setting the tone for a performance that combined technical mastery, joy, and ease. Her viral audition proves that confidence and authenticity can strike a chord with millions.
Amritha’s rise wasn’t overnight. Despite limited family support for her musical dreams, she pursued her passion independently, composing original tracks and honing her craft.
Her dedication caught the eye of A.R. Rahman, who selected her among 10 voices worldwide for his 99 Songs cover competition and personally spoke to her via Zoom in 2021—a dream come true for the young singer.
Beyond reality TV, Amritha is an acclaimed ICMA winner, with the organization closely following her career. She has also released multiple albums and tracks on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube, including:
Rajan Heal (The Mental Health) – Kadalinnazham (2024)
The Gift (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (2021)
Hope (2022)
Kripaya Palaya (2022)
Kadalinnazham (Reimagined) (2025)
Her original track “Kadalinnazham”, inspired by travel and introspection, is available on all digital platforms, giving fans a deeper insight into her artistry.
During her Indian Idol audition, when asked what she expected from the show, Amritha’s response instantly went viral: "When I came for Indian Idol, I only had this thought – don’t impress, just express; don’t compete, just connect. Just enjoy and entertain, that’s it! I’m living the best days of my life. To the incredible Indian Idol team – thank you so much!"
Fans across India admire not just her voice but also her honesty, confidence, and inspiring story of resilience. Her journey goes beyond music, motivating young artists—especially women—to chase their dreams fearlessly.
Before her Hindi television breakthrough, Amritha had already made waves in Malayalam music reality shows, earning praise from Mollywood icons like Sujatha Mohan, Madhu Balakrishnan, and Shaan Rahman.
Now among the Top 16 contestants on Indian Idol Season 16, she continues to shine with every performance, proving that raw talent, perseverance, and authenticity can turn a young singer from Kerala into a nationwide viral phenomenon.
Amritha Rajan isn’t just a singer—she’s a viral sensation, an ICMA-recognised artist, and a symbol of passion, perseverance, and empowerment.
With over 60M views for her audition and original music like Kadalinnazham making waves, the Malayalam singer’s journey is just beginning.
