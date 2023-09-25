Singer Olivia Rodrigo got some adorable dating advice from a little boy.

The 20-year-old singer recently appeared on the ‘Recess Therapy’ show and she straight-up asked a little boy named Miles for dating advice, reports etonline.com.

“How do you think that I find love in my life,” she asked, prompting Miles to respond with, “Pick a person that looks kind.”

The most adorable part came right after, when Miles put his tiny hand on Rodrigo’s knee before telling her, “I really hope you find love.”

Rodrigo was visibly moved by the kind gesture, but Miles wasn’t done yet.

He had her and host, Julian Shapiro-Barnum, cracking up when Miles also shared, “The only person you can’t marry is your cousins.”

The sweet advice comes not long after Rodrigo dropped ‘Vampire’, which made waves after fans speculated the track is about her ex, Zack Bia.

The DJ recently reacted to the speculation in a new interview with GQ.

Rodrigo gained recognition for her lead roles on the Disney television programmes ‘Bizaardvark’ and ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ (2019-2022).

She released her debut single, ‘Drivers License’, which broke various records and became one of the best-selling songs of 2021, propelling her to mainstream fame. She followed it up with singles ‘Deja Vu’ and ‘Good 4 U’, and released her debut studio album, Sour, in 2021, which was met with critical and commercial success, winning accolades, including three Grammy Awards.

Rodrigo has achieved three Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles, two Billboard 200 number-one albums, and five multi-Platinum certifications by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).