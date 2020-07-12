Mumbai Police has recorded the statement of Salman Khan’s former manager Reshma Shetty in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.
Shetty is one of Bollywood’s top celebrity managers and, according to sources, was questioned for nearly five hours at Bandra police station.
The police have yet to reveal details of Shetty’s statement.
Famed manager
Shetty shot to fame as Khan’s manager in the 2010s. She handled the veteran actor’s work until 2018, after which she has been associated with Akshay Kumar.
Shetty has also looked after the professional interests of top actresses, including Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.
In the Rajput case, the police have so far recorded statements of around 35 people including the late actor’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who makes his directorial debut with the late actor’s upcoming last film, ‘Dil Bechara’.
Sanjana Sanghi, the budding actress cast opposite Rajput in ‘Dil Bechara’ has also been interrogated, aside from filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and casting director Shaanoo Sharma.
Rajput died by suicide at his Bandra residence on June 14. Post mortem reports have stated the actor killed himself, but there has been an outcry for India’s Central Bureau of Investigation to handle the case.