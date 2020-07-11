Sushant Singh Rajput and Farah Khan Kunder Image Credit: Instagram.com/farahkhankunder

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan Kunder touched an emotional chord with fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as she released a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot of the ‘Dil Bechara’ title track.

The song, which dropped yesterday, is part of Rajput’s final film, the Mukesh Chhabra-directed ‘Dil Bechara’, which is scheduled to release on a streaming platform on July 24. The song, which has been composed and sung by AR Rahman, was filmed in a single shot by Khan Kunder, with no cuts.

“This song is particularly close to me because it was the first time I was choreographing Sushant.. we were friends for a long time but never worked together,” stated Khan Kunder in a lengthy Instagram post. “I had also promised Mukesh Chhabra that whn he makes his directorial debut I would do a song for him [sic].”

Khan Kunder further stated that she wanted the song to be filmed as one single shot and that she had faith in Rajput to “do it perfectly.”

She further stated: “I remembred Sushant had once come to a reality dance show that I was judging as a celebrity guest and that’s the only time the celebrity guest danced better than the contestants on that show.. We rehearsed a whole day n then finished shoot in half a day! As a reward for nailing it perfectly all Sushant wanted was food frm my house which i duly got for him..i see the song n all i can see is how Alive, how happy he looks in it.. yes this song is very special to me.”

In the video, fans can see snippets of Rajput rehearsing for the track, ending with the late actor kissing Khan Kunder’s hand as they complete the shoot.

While fans eagerly await the film’s release on Disney+ Hotstar, a road and a roundabout have also been renamed in memory of late actor in Bihar. The municipal corporation of Purnea has now changed the name of Ford Company Chowk to Sushant Singh Rajput Chowk.

Sushant Singh Rajput Image Credit: IANS

Savita Devi, the mayor of Purnea, also stated the road that goes from Madhubani to Mata Chowk in the city will now be known as Sushant Singh Rajput Road.