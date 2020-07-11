India’s former Cabinet Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader Dr Subramanian Swamy, who has been asking for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) led probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, has demanded that the assets created by the ‘three Khan musketeers’ in India and abroad should be investigated.
Swamy appeared to be alluding to Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, the three Bollywood superstars and top earners in the Hindi film industry, who have been reigning in Bollywood for more than three decades.
Ever since Rajput was found dead at his home last month, debates about nepotism and groups in Bollywood have been re-ignited.
The popularity of this superstar triumvirate has also been waning because a faction of outsiders believe these superstars allegedly promote a closed, clannish and toxic work culture in Bollywood. Swamy is one of many Indians who believe that Rajput did not die by suicide but was possibly murdered.
Swamy has taken a keen interest in the Rajput suicide and has joined in the chorus that is demanding a CBI probe into the matter. He appointed an advocate to probe if Rajput’s death is a ‘fit case for CBI investigation’, a day earlier.
Actor and politician Shekhar Kumar and Rupa Ganguly have also been demanding a CBI investigation in the actor’s suicide.