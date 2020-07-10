Choreographer Farah Khan says the actor was able to do the performance in one take

Sushant Singh Rajput in 'Dil Bechara'. Image Credit: YouTube

The title track for the upcoming romantic drama ‘Dil Bechara’ released on July 10 and sees late actor Sushant Singh Rajput perform a dance that was reportedly filmed in one shot.

Talking about the song in an emotional Instagram post, choreographer Farah Khan said that it was her first time working with Rajput and he was able to do the performance in one take.

“This song is particularly close to me because it was the first time i was choreographing Sushant.. we were friends for a long time but never worked together.. i had also promised Mukesh chhabra that whn he makes his directorial debut I would do a song for him,” she wrote.

“I wanted the song to b done as a 1 shot song because i knew Sushant would b able to do it perfectly.. i remembred Sushant had once come to a reality dance show that I was judging as a celebrity guest and that’s the only time the celebrity guest danced better than the contestants on that show.. we rehearsed a whole day n then finished shoot in half a day ! As a reward for nailing it perfectly all Sushant wanted was food frm my house which i duly got for him..i see the song n all i can see is how Alive, how happy he looks in it.. yes this song is very special to me.”

The song release is bittersweet, as the film’s promotions take place following the death of Rajput by suicide on June 14.

The bubbly track was composed, produced and arranged by Oscar-winner AR Rahman.

Ahead of the release of the music video, Rahman tweeted: “#DilBecharaTitleTrack is a reflection of Manny’s lively soul and the way he brightens Kizie’s life with hope & love. The song will be out 2mrw at 12 noon. Stay Tuned!”