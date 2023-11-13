The seventh edition of the Mother of the Nation (MOTN) Festival, a family entertainment festival, is making a comeback this year with new locations across Abu Dhabi. It will open its doors for the first time in Al Dhafra from Nov. 22 to 26 and in Al Ain from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3. Visitors will also be invited for some great experiences at the Abu Dhabi Corniche between Dec. 8 and 31.
Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the festival will host international acts and artists, thrilling carnival rides, breathtaking art installations, curated retail experiences, and culinary delights from around the globe.
MOTN will feature a mix of local and global retail concepts and a wide range of food and beverage options. The event will be home to an array of activities, including amusement park rides, hands-on creative workshops, and interactive experiences. Visitors can also expect escape rooms, arcade games, basketball showdowns, a Jeep track, skatepark, roller rink and skill-based activities. The four themed areas – Amuse, Thrill, Indulge, and Entertain – will cater to visitors of all ages.
Tickets will be on sale through MOTN’s official ticketing partner at www.ticketmaster.ae. General admission tickets — Dh30 online and Dh37 at the door — offer access to all free zones and attractions.
The event will be open daily from 4pm to midnight. Visit www.motn.ae for more information.