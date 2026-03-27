She described Dubai and the Gulf as a particularly discerning market. “What makes the Dubai and GCC consumer stand out is that she’s so well studied and so well educated on the products that are going to benefit her. She is clued in on the new products, and it is our responsibility to bring her the best new products out there.”

Jobo also highlighted the company’s focus on local brands.

“We are extremely proud of the local brands, and they surprise me every day. Each woman behind her brand is so courageous. They are strong businesswomen, and absolutely, they are doing an amazing job bringing unique products to customers.”

Global trends also feature prominently. “There is a huge selection of Korean skincare ... Plus, we’re starting to feature what we call CJK brands—the Chinese, Japanese, and Korean brands. I just bought a powder from them last night, beautiful lavender powder. We are focusing on C, J, and K brands.”

Asked about the balance of male and female shoppers, Jobo noted, “We really pride ourselves on being present for our customers, and we really want it to be women first. That’s not to say we don’t have male consumers. We do. We absolutely do in Ulta, but we are definitely focusing on makeup and skincare, for our female customers as much as our male customers.”

Looking ahead, she outlined the company’s regional expansion.

“Our next destination is going to be in Jeddah, Saudi, and possibly another one in the UAE. It’s all about timing. We’re definitely headed into Saudi and Qatar this year, and we’re going to open more locations in the UAE as well. So we have quite a few more stores planned.”