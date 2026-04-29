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UAE Central Bank bans WhatsApp, messaging apps in financial customer communications

Financial institutions were instructed to submit updates on their compliance by April 30

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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WhatsApp banned for banks in customer communications
WhatsApp banned for banks in customer communications
AFP

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has ordered all licensed financial institutions to stop using instant messaging platforms, including WhatsApp, to communicate with customers, citing customer protection and data security concerns.

In a circular issued to banks, insurers, exchange houses and finance companies, the central bank said the move aims to safeguard customers and protect the reputation of the UAE’s financial sector. Financial institutions were instructed to submit updates on their compliance by Thursday, April 30.

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Banks have already begun notifying customers via SMS, email and app alerts that messaging platforms will no longer be used for correspondence or service requests.

The central bank said it had identified risks linked to the use of such platforms, including fraud, identity theft, account takeovers and social engineering, as well as concerns over authentication, transaction integrity and data confidentiality.

It also warned of risks related to cross-border data processing and storage, noting that customer information could be accessed or stored outside the UAE, raising regulatory and audit challenges.

Under the directive, financial institutions are prohibited from using messaging apps to request or share customer data, initiate or process transactions, or conduct authentication procedures such as one-time passwords or verification codes.

The central bank said institutions must ensure all customer data and transaction records are securely stored within the UAE and that no new interactions relying on instant messaging platforms are initiated.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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