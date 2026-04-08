Institutions are required to take all necessary measures within 90 days to comply
The Central Bank of the UAE has issued a warning to licensed financial institutions in the country—including banks, insurance companies, reinsurance firms, and other financial entities—granting them a 90-day period to comply with the newly introduced “Telemarketing Regulation.”
The Central Bank circulated the details of the telemarketing framework to banks and financial institutions. The regulation will come into force immediately upon its publication in the Official Gazette, with a 90-day grace period provided from the date of entry into force to ensure full compliance.
In a circular sent to all licensed financial institutions, the Central Bank attached the Telemarketing Regulation, confirming its immediate implementation upon publication. Institutions are required to take all necessary measures within 90 days to comply fully with its provisions.
The Central Bank had previously announced in October 2025 its intention to issue a comprehensive and detailed framework governing the marketing of banking products and services via telephone.
According to Circular No. 2032/2026, the Central Bank stated: “Through this notice, the Central Bank issues the Telemarketing Regulation,” attaching a copy of the regulation.
The Central Bank explained that the regulation aims to establish a supervisory framework outlining the minimum standards that licensed financial institutions must adhere to when conducting telemarketing activities, in line with applicable laws and regulations. It also seeks to protect customers, enhance their confidence, prevent unsolicited marketing calls, and safeguard customer privacy from undue disturbance.
The circular further emphasized that the regulation will be published in the Official Gazette and will come into effect immediately thereafter. Licensed institutions must implement all necessary arrangements to ensure full compliance within 90 days of its effective date. Institutions were also instructed to brief their boards of directors on the regulation at the next board meeting.
The regulation requires financial institutions to obtain prior written approval from their boards of directors—or, in certain cases, from the Central Bank—before conducting telemarketing activities. It also mandates that telemarketers undergo a minimum of 15 hours of training and possess sufficient knowledge of all products and services being offered.
Institutions must provide telemarketers with approved communication channels, including authorized landline and mobile numbers, official email addresses, and registered accounts. They are also required to use their full registered trade name in all telemarketing activities and ensure that caller identification is clear and not concealed.
The regulation stipulates that licensed financial institutions must obtain prior explicit consent from customers before initiating telemarketing calls. Robust age verification processes must also be implemented to ensure that only individuals of legal age are targeted.
Additionally, institutions must ensure that telemarketers have access at all times to the “Do Not Call” registry to avoid contacting individuals listed therein. They are prohibited from contacting any customer who has opted out or refused to receive telemarketing calls, and must immediately cease such calls upon the customer’s request.
The regulation also sets specific rules governing the timing and frequency of telemarketing calls, restricting them to between 9am and 6pm UAE time. It further regulates the use of automated dialing systems and artificial intelligence in telemarketing, and requires the implementation of stringent security measures, policies, and IT controls to protect customers’ personal data.
The regulation underscores the importance of adequately training telemarketers, requiring a minimum of 15 hours of training to ensure comprehensive knowledge of all products and services offered.