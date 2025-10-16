GCC races to capture a slice of the $2 trillion global sports tourism boom

Saudi Arabia remains the region’s most aggressive investor in sport. Its domestic market is expected to triple to $22.4 billion by 2030, creating 39,000 jobs and adding more than $13 billion to GDP. Between 2023 and 2025, the region hosted multiple international tournaments, from the FIFA World Cup in Qatar to Formula 1 races and global esports competitions. These events have put the Gulf on the world map but also exposed the need to move from one-off spectacles to sustainable, experience-led tourism ecosystems.