Dubai: As UAE residents gear up for nine days long Eid Al Fitr holidays, Dubai International Airport (DXB has shared tips for travellers to cope with expected massive rush. More people are expected to travel this season because the Eid break also coincides with the school spring break.

Dubai International (DXB), the world’s leading airport for international passenger traffic, is preparing to welcome an estimated 3.6 million guests during April 2-15.

During this period, the daily traffic is set to exceed 258,000 guests on average, with particularly busy weekends forecasted. Saturday, April 13, is expected to be the busiest day, with total guest numbers soaring to 292,000.

Whether travellers are returning home for the holidays, arriving in Dubai to partake in the festivities, or simply passing through, Dubai Airports, together with airlines and service and commercial partners, is committed to ensuring a truly memorable experience for all guests, says DXB in a press release on Tuesday. .

Travel tips during peak season

Pre-weigh luggage at home, organise documents in advance, and be prepared for security checks to minimise stress and delays.

Remember to pack spare batteries and power banks in your hand luggage.

Farewell goodbyes should be exchanged at home, as only passengers will be permitted inside the terminals during peak periods.

Utilise the Dubai Metro to get to and from the airport as well as between Terminals 1 and 3 in case of congestion on the roads.

Emirates passengers can take advantage of the airline’s convenient home, early and self check-in facilities, including city check-in options.

flydubai passengers are advised to arrive at least four hours before departure.

Guests flying with other airlines should aim to arrive at DXB no earlier than three hours before their scheduled departure time, utilising online check-in where available to save time.

Families with children over 12 can expedite the passport control process by using Smart Gates.

Stay informed about the latest travel regulations for your destination and ensure you have all necessary travel documents ready.